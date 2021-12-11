WINCHESTER — The return of winter brings with it a reminder that it’s not just inhumane to leave a pet dog tethered outside in the cold; it’s a crime, too.
On July 1, 2020, Virginia enacted strict guidelines for when and how dogs can be tethered outside. Violations fall under the umbrella of failing to provide adequate shelter and constitute a Class 4 misdemeanor punishable by a $250 fine, but the state has given leeway to localities to pass their own regulations that could potentially include stricter penalties.
Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County have not localized the legislation but do enforce state laws regarding shelter and the humane treatment of companion animals. In addition to assessing fines, each jurisdiction has the authority to confiscate a pet that has been treated inhumanely.
The rules regarding tethered outdoor dogs in Virginia are as follows:
A doghouse or similar shelter is required. If an animal control officer determines a shelter is not strong enough to withstand heavy rains and wind, or provide protection from predators and extreme temperatures, pet owners will be required to improve the animal’s outdoor habitat.
Unless the dog’s shelter is approved in advance by an animal control officer, the pet cannot be tethered outside during a heat advisory, a severe weather warning, or periods when the temperature falls below 32 degrees Fahrenheit or above 85 degrees Fahrenheit.
A tether must be at least 15 feet long or three times the length of the dog using it, whichever is greater. Exceptions are allowed if an animal control officer inspects the dog’s habitat in advance and determines that a shorter tether of at least 10 feet or three times the length of the animal makes the pet safer, more suited and better equipped to tolerate its environment.
The shelter and tethering laws are only part of the toolkit Virginia localities can use to protect dogs being kept in poor conditions. More serious animal cruelty violations, such as depriving an inadequately sheltered pet of food and water, can be charged as Class 1 misdemeanors with penalties of up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
Northern Shenandoah Valley residents with questions about animal cruelty laws or want to request an inspection of their dog’s outdoor living conditions may call the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6168 or Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 540-955-1234.
The National Weather Service in Sterling is forecasting below-freezing temperatures on Sunday and Monday nights.
