WINCHESTER — When the 2020 General Assembly legislative session begins Wednesday in Richmond, it will be the first time since 1994 that Democrats have had the majority in the House of Delegates and the Senate — a result of the Nov. 5 elections.
Tenth District Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County — the area’s only Democratic state legislator — said in a recent interview that she hopes the Democratic majority will enable the General Assembly to finally pass the Equal Rights Amendment.
The ERA is a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing equal rights in matters such as divorce, employment and property rights regardless of sex. Members of the women’s suffrage movement first proposed the ERA in 1921, and it passed Congress in 1972, but it was never ratified by two-thirds of the states as required by the Constitution. Virginia is the 38th and final state needed. However, Congress only gave the states until 1979 to ratify the ERA — a deadline that was extended to 1982, but then expired. Even if Virginia passes the ERA, the legislation’s future remains unclear.
Gooditis also plans to support legislation to lower carbon emissions.
“Climate change is real,” she said. “I think we have to start really, truly making progress.”
Her other top legislative priorities include bills protecting children, trying to catch sex predators earlier and allowing the Department of Social Services to retain records with complaints about child sexual abuse for a longer period of time. She also wants to see legislation passed to make naloxone — a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose — more widely available. Gooditis believes these types of bills will have bipartisan support once they make it out of committee. Gooditis, who was elected to her second two-year term in November, said that during previous legislative sessions many of her bills were killed in committee for partisan reasons.
“These deliberate intentions to kill bills because of who is carrying them, not because of the content of the bills, it is my personal intent to put a stop to that practice,” Gooditis said. “It is so against what we were elected to do. It is really appalling, that practice.”
She said efforts by Democrats to pass gun control legislation during the upcoming legislative session will be controversial. Some of the proposed measures include universal background checks, reinstating the one handgun purchase per month law, banning firearms deemed assault weapons, and “red flag laws.” Under red flag laws, police take guns from people deemed by court orders to be a danger to themselves or others, such as domestic batterers, those who are suicidal, and violent mentally ill people.
In response to the proposed gun control legislation, dozens of Virginia localities have passed resolutions declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries.
Gooditis, who considers herself a Second Amendment advocate, said it’s obvious that Virginians “really care about gun legislation.” She said she does not want to take away people’s guns, but she does support red flag laws, which she believes could save the lives of people who are suicidal. She said police took her brother’s gun away when he was threatening suicide, but they were required to give it back. Her brother later shot himself with that gun.
“Families should have the right, I think, when they know they have a relative, a loved one in crisis, they should have the right to go through channels and have the firearm taken away,” Gooditis said. “And it is temporary, until the person goes through a program and is in a better state of mind, at which point they can have the gun back.”
She also said the average citizen does not need to have military-style weapons and that a good hunter would never hunt with one.
“If you can’t kill a deer with one shot then you need to go home and target practice,” Gooditis said.
But she doesn’t want people who currently own these types of guns to have them taken away. Instead, she would like for them to be “grandfathered.”
Dels. Chris Collins and Dave LaRock
Twenty-Ninth District Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County, and 33rd District Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, both have concerns about gun control legislation possibly infringing upon Second Amendment rights. Collins said he will consider each bill on a case-by-case basis, but he won’t support anything he believes will infringe on the right to keep and bear arms.
Other legislation that has Collins’ support includes bail bond reform and “hands-free” driving.
In previous years Collins has introduced legislation that would prohibit people from holding devices while driving, but he is not sure if he will be the one to introduce such legislation this year. With a Democratic majority, he thinks the bill might have a better chance of passing if it is patronized by a Democrat. He said the hands-free legislation has caused angst in previous years, and it would have “a lasting impact on the Commonwealth.”
“I’m just happy to get it passed regardless,” Collins said.
Collins also wants to make sure the governor’s budget does not go overboard on taxes.
“We’ve been a very fiscally responsible state and I don’t want to be a tax and spend state,” Collins said.
He also wants to continue to make sure Interstate 81 gets the funding it needs for safety improvements.
“It’s going to be an interesting session,” Collins said. “It will be my first session serving in the minority. I have no idea what committees I’m going to be on now, and I probably won’t know until the afternoon of January 8.”
LaRock wants to add traffic incident management vehicles, when operated by persons who meet certain training requirements, to a list of vehicles exempt from certain traffic regulations when responding to an emergency. He also wants to allow first responders who volunteer and serve in Virginia to quality for in-state tuition, even if they don’t live in the state. And he wants to repeal the property tax exemption in Frederick County for the Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury retirement community — a move that would financially benefit the county.
Another bill LaRock is proposing would authorize counties and cities in various planning districts, one of which includes Frederick County, to be able to impose an additional real estate tax on commercial and industrial property at a rate of up to 10 cents per $100 of assessed value. Any revenue raised would be required to be used for transportation projects. Under current law, only localities within the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority or the Hampton Roads metropolitan planning area have the authorization to impose such a tax. LaRock said the state can’t always provide the funding localities need for vital road projects and this would provide another source of revenue.
LaRock also plans to introduce an “Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Abortion Act,” which he said would prohibit “aborting unborn babies by dismemberment.”
Another LaRock bill would give broadband providers and other telecommunication companies the right to attach wires and other equipment to utility poles, with a five-year restriction on the fees a utility company can charge. The bill is designed to remove the roadblocks that can make it cost-prohibitive for broadband providers to connect to utility poles in rural areas.
Sen. Jill Vogel
Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, said because it is a budget year for Virginia, the most critical priorities in the state Senate will be budgetary. She wants to make sure critical government functions, especially public safety, get the funding they need. She also would like to see firefighters compensated for work-related cancers and help first responders dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Vogel also aims to address transportation infrastructure, “making sure that I-81 gets money that I-81 is supposed to get,” and tackling opioid addiction.
With a Democratic majority, Vogel said she has some concerns about potential legislation relating to tax matters, gun restrictions, bills that could affect small businesses “like a large swing in minimum wage” and weakening the state’s right to work laws.
“I am looking forward to session and have a lot of people here at home who are hopeful that we can address a number of community needs,” Vogel said.
