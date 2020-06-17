WINCHESTER — As the weather continues to heat up, the Virginia Department of Social Services has started accepting applications for its annual cooling assistance program.
Traditionally, the program sets maximum yearly benefits based on the level of assistance required by applicants. For example, someone who needs a window fan can qualify for a $50 payment, while a person who needs to buy a window-unit air conditioner can receive up to $350.
This year, according to a media release from the city of Winchester, all approved applicants will receive a flat payment of $300 from the state. Money will be issued at the time of an application’s acceptance.
In order to qualify for cooling assistance, an applicant must:
Live in a household with at least one person who is 60 or over, 5 or younger, or disabled.
Be a resident of the locality where an application is submitted.
Be responsible for paying his or her household’s cooling expenses.
Additionally, qualified applicants must meet household income criteria. For a one-person household, the maximum gross monthly income is $1,383. That increases to $1,868 for a two-person household, $2,839 for a four-person household, and so on.
To apply or obtain more information, visit commonhelp.virginia.gov or call 855-635-4370. Applications are also available at the local Department of Social Services offices in the Northern Shenandoah Valley:
Winchester — 24 Baker St.
Frederick County — 107 N. Kent St., Winchester
Clarke County — 311 E. Main St., Berryville
The deadline for submitting a cooling assistance application is Aug. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.