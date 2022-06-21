WHITE POST — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) in Clarke County, according to state police.
The crash occurred at 12:12 p.m. along the 15300 block of the roadway.
A news release from state police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey states that a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east on a private drive when its brakes failed, which caused the Jeep to enter U.S. 340 and collide with a southbound 2001 Mack truck. The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway and overturn. The Mack truck then caught fire.
The driver of the Jeep, Shea E. Hawkins, 31, of Winchester, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Mack truck, Lewis E. Thompson, 66, of Grottoes, also died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
The Mack truck was hauling cement.
The crash, which closed U.S. 340 from Waterloo to Double Tollgate for about seven hours on Monday, remains under investigation.
