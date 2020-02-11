FRONT ROYAL — A 65-year-old Berryville man was killed Sunday in a glider crash in Warren County, according to state police.
The pilot, Peter C. Maynard, of Lander Lane, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, Sgt. Brent Coffey said in a media release.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a glider aircraft was attempting to land or take off and collided with several trees shortly before 1:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Stokes Airport Road near the Front Royal-Warren County Airport, the release stated. No one on the ground was injured.
State police Senior Trooper R. Riggs responded to the scene for a report of a plane crash, and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified about the incident.
Maynard was the newly elected president of the Skyline Soaring Club, according to the club’s online newsletter. The club, based at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport, is dedicated to the sport of “soaring” in gliders — some gliders have engines and some do not. About a hundred people belong to the club, which operates on weekends, weather permitting.
Shane Neitzey, one of the club’s founders, declined to talk about the crash, but he said Maynard was a well-liked, active member of the group and that he was “very safety conscious.”
“He was loved, and he’s going to be missed,” Neitzey said in a phone interview. “It hurts us all.”
According to Neitzey, Maynard joined the Skyline Soaring Club in 2015. The group owns and operates five gliders, plus two tow planes. About 20 gliders are privately owned. Maynard owned his own glider, Neitzey said.
In the club’s February newsletter, Maynard introduced himself, telling members he was a recently retired United Airlines pilot, having spent 35 years with the company, in addition to having extensive military experience. He added that he was married with two grown daughters. Maynard stressed the importance of safety, saying there is “never a reason to compromise” it.
Maynard also served on the Clarke County Planning Commission. He was appointed to the panel April 16, 2019.
“We are shocked and saddened by this news,” Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss said in a statement. “Pete approached life with vitality, and his energy invigorated everyone around him. He will be missed by all of us in Clarke County. We send our heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family and friends.”
Terry Williams, a public affairs officer with the NTSB, said on Monday that the investigation could take more than a year to complete.
“The aircraft will be moved to a more secure location for further examination and we’re gonna be looking at the engine as well as ... the aircraft itself and damage to the aircraft and so forth,” Williams said by phone.
NTSB investigators will examine the aircraft and its maintenance records; the environment, including the weather conditions at the time of the crash; and the pilot’s records and training, Williams said.
Neitzey said the Skyline Soaring Club was founded in the early 1990s. He said fatal glider crashes are rare, but the club did experience a loss in 2017. According to news accounts, the operator of a tow plane pulling a glider crashed on private property and caught fire, killing Steven B. Zaboji, 76, of Reston, who was towing a glider for a student’s introductory flight. The glider landed safely at the airport.
The NTSB released its final report on the crash last spring but did not identify a specific cause for the incident. The report indicates that investigators found no sign of mechanical failure in Zaboji’s plane nor did he have medical complications during the flight. The agency report indicates that the glider instructor turned away from Zaboji’s plane, which delayed Zaboji’s timing on releasing the tow rope that contributed to the crash.
