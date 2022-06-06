WINCHESTER — No charges will be filed over a fatal crash involving a scooter rider last month.
Corinne N. Geller, a state police spokeswoman, said in an email on Monday that Justin Michael Pusey was driving illegally when he was rear-ended by a car on Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County on May 25. Pusey, 30, of 2400 block of Berryville Pike (Va. 7) in the county, died May 28 at Winchester Medical Center.
Pusey was southbound in the travel lane less than a mile south of Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) when the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. May 25, according to Geller. He was rear-ended by a 2017 Hyundai Ioniq. The driver of the Hyundai wasn’t injured, but Pusey, who was wearing black, non-reflective clothing, was thrown from the scooter.
Geller said the Hyundai driver wasn’t at fault and that Pusey was riding illegally because the scooter had no battery or motor. In Virginia, it is legal to ride a moped or scooter on roadways if the rider is licensed with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the vehicle battery is up to 1,500 watts or the engine is up to 50 cubic centimeters. Mopeds and scooters are illegal to ride on Virginia highways.
Police last week sought a blood test to see if Pusey was riding while intoxicated. He was not allowed to drive because he had pending D.U.I. and driving without a license charges in Frederick County General District Court.
