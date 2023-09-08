Fauquier High School Principal Kraig Kelican was seriously injured in a four-car crash on Interstate 66 Wednesday morning, according to reports from Fauquier Now.
At 6:40 a.m., state police responded to a four-vehicle, chain-reaction collision at mile marker 23 in Fauquier County.
Three vehicles were stopped due to heavy traffic when a fourth vehicle was unable to stop and rear-ended one of the stopped vehicles, according to a news release.
One person was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the release stated, and two other people were transported to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.
Kelican was the person transported to INOVA Fairfax, a state police police spokesman confirmed with Fauquier Now.
The school system issued a statement addressing the situation Wednesday evening.
“We can confirm that Mr. Kelican was flown to the hospital for medical treatment, but we do not know the extent of his injuries,” the message said. “We kindly ask that you keep Mr. Kelican in your thoughts and prayers.”
