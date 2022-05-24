Virginia State Police on Wednesday honored 66 of its law enforcement professionals who have died in the line of duty.
The memorial service was held in Richmond. Because of the pandemic, this was the first year since 2019 that the service has been held.
Included was a special tribute to nine sworn members in which either 2021 or 2022 marked a significant milestone. Each tribute included a single bell toll and an Honor Guard salute. Trooper Kevin C. Manion was one of those remembered. It has been 15 years since he was killed in the line of duty in 2006 in Clarke County. Manion, 27, of Front Royal, was accidentally shot while investigating a vehicle crash and a rifle in the overturned pickup truck discharged as it was being moved.
Also remembered in the special tributes were:
2021
• 5 years: Trooper Chad P. Dermyer (2016 – City of Richmond)
• 10 years: Trooper Adam M. Bowen (2011 – King George County)
• 15 years: Senior Trooper Robert A. Hill Sr. (2006 – Southampton County)
2022
• 5 Years: Lieutenant-Pilot H. Jay Cullen (2017 – Albemarle County)
• Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates (2017 – Albemarle County)
• Special Agent Michael T. Walter (2017 – City of Richmond)
• 10 Years: Trooper Andrew D. Fox (2012 – Hanover County)
• 15 Years Motorist Assistance Aide Horace A. Jarratt (2007 – Chesterfield County)
