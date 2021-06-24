Virginia State Police identified a man shot and killed by police after taking two people hostage inside a Luray convenience store for over an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release.
Police say the man killed was De’Shon J. Hill, 39, of Luray.
Hill has a lengthy criminal record, which includes a felony malicious wounding conviction in 2010. He received a five-year sentence with two years suspended.
The release from the Virginia State Police says local, state and federal officers responded to the scene at about noon in the 500 block of West Main Street.
Police set up in the store’s parking lot and used a loudspeaker to try to talk down Hill, who was armed.
Hill refused to cooperate with commands to drop his weapon and safely leave the store, the release says, though at one point he went to the front of the building and opened the door before retreating back inside.
At about 1:15 p.m., Hill exited the store and pointed a long gun at law enforcement, at which point police shot and killed him.
The two hostages were uninjured, and no officers were injured.
Hills remains will be taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy.
It could not be confirmed how many officers fired at the suspect. The state police press release says one of the agency’s troopers fired and is on administrative leave, but does not say whether additional shots came from officers with the other agencies involved.
In addition to VSP, officers from the Luray Police Department, Shenandoah Police Department, Page County Sheriff’s Office and National Park Police responded to the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing.
