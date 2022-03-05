A fatal hang-glider crash occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Woodstock Tower Road and Burnshire Lane in Shenandoah County, according to state police.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a hang-glider lost control and collided with a tree before it struck the ground.
The pilot and sole occupant, Ward F. Odenwald, 71, of Woodbine, Md., died at the scene of the crash. His remains were transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Manassas for an autopsy and examination.
No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.
The FAA was notified of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by Trooper A. Ehrhard.
