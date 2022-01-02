Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.