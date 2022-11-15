BERRYVILLE — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Clarke County over the weekend, the Virginia State Police reported on Tuesday.
Gary W. Meadows Jr., 47, of Boyce, died at the scene of the crash as a result of injuries he sustained, according to state police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The incident occurred at 8:18 p.m. Saturday along Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) near Llewellyn Lane, between Berryville and Boyce.
According to the police report, Meadows was walking south on the roadway when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The pickup's driver, a 57-year-old Berryville man, was wearing a seat belt and not injured. His identity wasn't released.
Coffey said the Toyota was unable to avoid striking Meadows, who was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing. He said the driver stopped and remained at the accident scene.
No charges have been lodged at this time, and the accident remains under investigation, Coffey said.
