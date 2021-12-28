CLEAR BROOK — A domestic dispute triggered a shooting that left four people wounded and the shooter dead on Sunday, according to state police.
After an argument turned physical, Cesar Juarez Avila shot the woman he was dating with a pistol and three men who intervened at an Interstate 81 southbound rest stop around 9:30 a.m., according to a Monday email from Corinne Geller, a state police spokeswoman. Avila then fled in the Chevrolet Malibu in which he and the woman had been driving. He was spotted by a state trooper and Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy on Airport Road around 12 p.m. and a brief pursuit occurred before he was cut off at a roundabout by the Airport and Victory roads intersection. Police said he then fatally shot himself inside the car as they approached it.
Geller said Avila and the woman were traveling from an undisclosed location in Pennsylvania to Brownsville, Texas where Avila resided and where the woman lives. Geller wouldn't say what the argument was about. She also wouldn't identify the 37-year-old woman who was seriously wounded and hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center or identify the men, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
One is 33 and a Huntersville, North Carolina resident. The second is a 58-year-old Lake Ronkonkama, New York resident. Both were hospitalized at WMC. The third is a 46-year-old Jamestown, Tennessee resident hospitalized at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax County. Geller wouldn't give specifics, but said his wounds were the most serious of the three men.
Avila, of the 1000 block of Pablo Garcia Drive, had no domestic violence convictions or charges in Cameron County Court in Brownsville or any other serious charges there, according to court clerk's office staff. His only pending case was over an alleged motor vehicle registration violation. A misdemeanor marijuana possession charge from 2017 was dismissed in 2019.
In a brief phone interview, Lizbeth J. Avila, Avila's younger sister, said he had been dating the woman about 10 years and had been working in Virginia. She said she didn't know what the argument was about that led to the shooting.
(11) comments
Prayers for all injured and hope they have a full recovery. As for dear Pepsi, blessings to all God's creatures. We are truly great animal lovers. They are always at the mercy of humans. We grieve along with Pepsi's owners. Sad for all involved.
Donated to our Frederick County Laurel Center ( Intervention for Domestic & Sexual Violence ) https://thelaurelcenter.org/
I'm a gun owner who supports Red Flag Laws.
Also made a donation to our SPCA in memory of Pepsi.
Hope all victims recovery fully and quickly.
A lovely, human gesture to see. Much more constructive than wondering about more guns or "legal" status. Thank you for sharing, and caring.
Where were the good guys with guns?
Chez ta maman.
Also, the fact that there weren't any good guys with guns is likely why he was able to shoot so many. Weird that you would highlight that... but then logic doesn't really come into play with your narrative, does it?
Where was Alec Baldwin when you needed him? He can make guns go off without even pulling the trigger
It was an assault pistol!
"Cesar Juarez Avila shot the woman he was dating with a pistol and three men who intervened . . . ." I'm pretty sure that, using a pistol, Cesar Juarez Avila shot the woman he was dating and three men who intervened. Despite the NRA's illogical propaganda, you can't shoot anyone with three men who intervene.
Your comments become more and more detached from reality every day
@Mr Incredible - Her grammar lesson is technically correct and was amusing. Of course, she has to ruin it with something completely irrelevant because that's what Pr0g's do. It's genetical... [lol]
If only the gun hadn't made him do it... Remember, don't blame the person, blame the inanimate object... unless it's NOT a gun! Also, (making an assumption here so I could be wrong) don't blame our lackadaisical enforcement of immigration laws because, well, that means holding anti-conservatives accountable and we don't do that, amiright?
