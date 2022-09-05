The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a property damage crash that occurred at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in Frederick County at the intersection of Va. 7 (Berryville Pike) and Gateway Drive.
According to a state police news release, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on Va. 7 when it ran a red light and collided with a southbound 2008 Lexus sedan that was attempting a left turn. The suspect's vehicle did not stop at the scene and is possibly a dark-colored truck or SUV. It should have front passenger-side damage.
The driver of the Lexus, a 56-year-old female, of Winchester, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Trooper N. Hobbs at 540-662-3313 or email area13@vsp.virginia.gov.
