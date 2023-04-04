A Winchester man is in custody after state police said he fled law enforcement on Monday.
William C. K. Hockman, 19, has been charged with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving by speed, according to state police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. He was taken into custody in Fauquier County and is being held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
Just after 2 a.m., state police initiated a traffic stop on a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover traveling eastbound on Interstate 66 at the 23-mile marker, Coffey stated.
“The violation was for speeding — as the Land Rover was driving 108 mph in a posted 70 mph zone,” Coffey stated. “The Land Rover refused to stop and took off. A pursuit was initiated.”
The pursuit continued east on I-66 and entered Prince William County, reaching speeds of up to 130 mph, according to Coffey. The Land Rover eventually came back into Fauquier County and then into Warren County. While on Route 55 an officer from the Front Royal Police Department utilized a tire deflation device, which the Land Rover struck, bringing the pursuit to an end along the 100 block of 14th St. in Front Royal.
During the course of the pursuit in Warren County, the Land Rover hit a Fauquier County Sheriff deputy’s patrol vehicle, but the deputy was not injured, according to Coffey.
