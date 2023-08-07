A pedestrian died Sunday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 in Frederick County, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
Nicholas B. Cooke, 35, of Winchester suddenly ran into the road at 11:14 a.m. near the 310 mile marker in the path of a northbound 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer, according to the release.
The tractor-trailer, which was unable to avoid striking Cooke, pulled over immediately and remained on the scene, the release states.
Cooke died at the scene of the crash as a result of injuries.
Neither the driver of the tractor-trailer nor a passenger were injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
