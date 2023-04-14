State police are seeking the public's help in locating a Winchester man, reported to be wanted in multiple jurisdictions, who fled a traffic stop on foot in Clarke County Thursday evening after he was stopped by a trooper for speeding.
According to a media release from state police spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey, Wilson E. Buckingham Jr., 34, was pulled over at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Iron Rail Lane at 5:28 p.m for traveling 77 mph in a 55 mph zone in a 2003 Ford Expedition.
"The Ford complied and pulled to side of the road for the trooper," the release states. "After the trooper spoke to the driver and returned to his patrol vehicle, the Ford's driver fled the scene on foot."
His whereabouts are unknown at this time.
Buckingham — described as 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds — was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue jeans.
A female passenger was detained at the scene but was later released.
Anyone with information about Buckingham, or sees anyone matching his description, is asked to call 911 or #77 on a cellphone.
