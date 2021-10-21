Two recent changes to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard will offer updates to cases among children as well as data on booster shots.
On Monday, the VDH announced it has added a Cases Among Children section to its website, vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus, which is updated on Fridays.
The dashboard is available by clicking on the COVID-19 Data Insights link in the left-hand toolbar on the main VDH COVID-19 page. There, people can view cases, hospitalizations and deaths for children up to age 17.
They can also see data by age group and by health district.
The dashboard was added because of the increase in cases among children around Virginia since the end of the summer, a Monday news release explains.
The database reports that there were 128,347 cases, 946 hospitalizations and 10 deaths among children from March 15, 2020-Oct. 9.
As of Oct. 9, the Lord Fairfax Health District — which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren — has reported 3,863 cases among children since the pandemic started, as well as 18 hospitalizations and one death. The rate of cases per 100,000 children is 7,422.
Statewide spikes in cases among children have generally mimicked those among the general population, according to the website, with an early high of 4,963 new cases among children reported in the week ending Jan. 9. That week also brought seven hospitalizations around Virginia.
Two larger spikes occurred in the week ending Aug. 28 (5,538 cases) and Sept. 18 (5,466 cases). Those weeks brought a combined 23 hospitalizations and one death among children, according to the dashboard.
All four age ranges of 0-4, 5-11, 12-15 and 16-17 reported increases in cases during those time frames, with the highest number of cases reported among children 5 to 11.
The 12 to 15 age range reports the second-highest increase in cases in the weeks ending Aug. 28 (1,420 cases) and Sept. 18 (1,345 cases), followed by the 0 to 4 age group and then the 16 and 17 age group.
The Northwest region — which includes the Lord Fairfax, Central Shenandoah, Blue Ridge, Rappahannock-Rapidan and Rappahannock health districts — reported its highest spike so far in the week ending Aug. 28. That week saw 1,402 new cases among children, or 75 new cases per 100,000 children. Of those, 560 cases were among children 5-11, 403 among children 12-15, 223 among children 0-4 and 216 among children 16-17.
“COVID-19 infections in children have increased along with the spread of the Delta variant,” the VDH news release says.
“While children under 12 years are not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, VDH recommends that everyone 12 years and older be fully vaccinated to help protect against COVID-19. Widespread vaccination of eligible Virginians can protect all children, especially those who are still too young to be vaccinated.”
The VDH's vaccine dashboard is also now updating data about boosters and third doses.
“This enhancement to the dashboards is another step in VDH’s continued efforts to provide timely and accurate information in a transparent way to the public about our COVID-19 vaccine response,” a VDH news release states.
The vaccine summary and vaccine demographics dashboards offer an option from their dropdown menus that include the combined booster/third dose information. Info is also available at the locality level.
Numbers for third doses and booster doses are grouped together because it is impossible to differentiate them, the release states.
Booster shots are recommended for adults at least six months after they received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine because that’s when studies have shown the full protection of the vaccine starts to wane.
Third doses, which are not technically booster shots, are recommended for people who are on medication that might suppress their immune systems or have recently received chemical treatment for conditions like cancer or HIV, Dr. Colin Greene of the Lord Fairfax Health District has said. It’s a third dose in their primary series of vaccinations that will help them achieve full protection of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
The definition of “fully vaccinated” continues to be two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the release says.
As of Tuesday, Frederick County reports 49% of its population is fully vaccinated and 3.2% has received a booster or third dose. Among those, 59.2% of adults are fully vaccinated, and 4.2% have a booster or third dose. Federal doses administered are not included in those numbers.
Winchester reports 53.1% (63.9% of adults) are fully vaccinated, and 3.4% (4.4% of adults) have a booster/third dose.
Clarke County reports 56.2% (65.4% of adults) are fully vaccinated, and 2.9% (3.6% of adults) have a booster/third dose.
Shenandoah County reports 47.9% (57.5% of adults) are fully vaccinated, and 4.2% (5.3% of adults) have a booster/third dose.
Warren County reports 43.1% (52% of adults) are fully vaccinated, and 3% (3.8% of adults) have a booster/third dose.
Page County reports 42.3% (50.6% of adults) are fully vaccinated, and 1.8% (2.2% of adults) have a booster/third dose.
Data for Virginians who were vaccinated in Tennessee and Maryland has been added to the locality and statewide dashboards. In the coming weeks, the VDH is working to incorporate vaccination data from other neighboring jurisdictions such as North Carolina and Washington.
In August, because of increased cases from the delta variant, the VDH reinstated its Outbreaks by Selected Exposure Settings Dashboard, which includes places like long-term care facilities and K-12 schools.
In Virginia, 11,126,822 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 81.9% of adults have had at least one dose of vaccine.
“Vaccination remains the most important and effective way to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release says.
“Virginians who haven’t received a dose of vaccine should consider being vaccinated not only to protect themselves, but others in the community such as children under 12, those who have weakened immune systems or those who cannot be vaccinated for other reasons,” it says.
Those who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. To learn more about vaccinations in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-faq/vaccination.
