WINCHESTER — An Open Forum published Saturday in The Winchester Star sparked numerous protests from local government and business officials.
The opinion piece, “Cork Street fiasco: Winchester’s EDA strikes again,” was written by Robina Rich Bouffault of Boyce and contained numerous inaccuracies.
“It’s slander,” said Winchester City Council member Bill Wiley, who was accused by Bouffault of seeking to gain from the sale of a property formerly owned by the city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA). “She needs to do her homework.”
Adrian O’Connor, The Star’s editorial page editor, said on Monday he should not have published Bouffault’s submission.
“To my detriment and to the readers’ detriment, and to the detriment of the people involved, I didn’t read it closely enough,” O’Connor said. “I take sole responsibility.”
Bouffault’s Open Forum accused the EDA of spending “even more of our tax dollars on another bungled venture with no true ‘development’ in sight,” even though the authority is self-sustaining and receives no tax revenues.
The “bungled venture” was the proposed relocation of Chopped Corner Taqueria from its home at 202 E. Piccadilly St. to the former Mountain Trails building at 212 E. Cork St., which the EDA purchased in December 2017.
Restaurant owners Tom and Joy Frerotte received loans totaling $297,000 from the EDA to buy and renovate the Cork Street building, with an agreement to repay the loans with interest rates of 2.54% within 10 years. The move to Cork Street was necessary because Chopped Corner’s location on Piccadilly Street was going to be torn down to make way for a five-story residential and retail complex proposed as a public-private partnership between the authority and Providence Capital Partners LLC.
However, on July 3, the Frerottes put the Cork Street building up for sale with an asking price of $575,000. Bouffault’s Open Forum claimed this was done so Chopped Corner Taquiera could move into two buildings located adjacent to the couple’s other Winchester restaurant, Chop Stick Cafe at 207 N. Kent St.
On Monday, the Frerottes denied Bouffault’s statement and said she had never spoken to them about the situation.
In actuality, Chopped Corner Taqueria is permanently closed, and the purchase of the two buildings adjacent to Chop Stick Cafe had nothing to do with the decision to sell the Cork Street property.
Tom Frerotte said the original relocation plan for Chopped Corner Taqueria would have put two of his long-time employees in a position where they could own and operate their own restaurant. Each employee was asked to put up a $2,500 stake, and agree to pay the Frerottes an additional $10,000 over the course of a year in exchange for 25% ownership of the business.
“Joy and I were going to carry the rest [of the startup costs],” Tom Frerotte said.
Joy Frerotte said she and her husband have already spent about $400,000 to buy the Cork Street property and convert the former retail store into a restaurant with a state-of-the-art kitchen.
However, plans for the new Chopped Corner Taqueria fell apart in late June.
“When we asked [the two employees] for a commitment, they wouldn’t give it,” Tom Frerotte said.
Since the Frerottes already devote a great deal of their time to Chop Stick Cafe, they said they couldn’t be the sole operators of a second restaurant. They put the Cork Street building up for sale with a promise to complete the ongoing renovations, and laid off the eight Chopped Corner employees who had been preparing to move to the new location.
Bouffault’s Open Forum said Wiley, an associate agent with ERA OakCrest Commercial Real Estate in Winchester, was representing the sale of the property and would earn a commission for its sale.
“No,” Wiley said Monday. “Paige Manuel is the listing agent. In my position [as a member of City Council], I would never have taken on a thing like this.”
“When the property is sold, Bill Wiley will not receive any compensation whatsoever either in the form of a listing commission, a selling commission or a referral fee,” H. Paige Manuel said in a Monday afternoon email to The Star.
Manuel added that Bouffault’s Open Forum “was fraught with unverified information, inaccuracies, false charges and misstatements” that could have easily been checked before submission.
As for the buildings adjacent to Chop Stick Cafe, Tom Frerotte said, their purchase in early July had nothing to do with Chopped Corner Taqueria or the Cork Street property.
“We had been trying to buy them for years,” Tom Frerotte said.
When the buildings at 209 and 211 N. Kent St. became available this year, the Frerottes said their money was tied up in the Cork Street property, so a friend bought the structures and created a business partnership with the couple.
The Frerottes said the Just Us II barber shop at 209 N. Kent St. will continue operations, but the back of the building will be used to expand Chop Sticks’s kitchen. Apartments on the second floor could eventually accommodate a conference room or meeting space.
The former Royal Lunch diner at 211 N. Kent St. will be transformed into a new restaurant, but at this point, the Frerottes aren’t sure what type of establishment it will be.
“It’s going to be one phenomenal place when we’re done,” Tom Frerotte said.
As for the couple’s deal with the EDA, they will continue to make loan payments until the Cork Street building is sold.
“I’ve already had a couple of business people approach me about it,” Tom Frerotte said.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said the EDA’s mission is to work with businesses to help them get established or expand in Winchester. In the last five years, it has issued 22 loans worth a total of $1,450,068.
“It’s a positive for everyone involved,” Hershberger said, because the interest paid on those loans, as well as administrative fees from bonds issued by the EDA, allow the authority to work on behalf of the city without using taxpayer funding.
If the Frerottes sell the Cork Street property, they will pay off the EDA loan ahead of schedule. If they forfeit on the loan, Hershberger said the EDA would assume ownership and seek another business to move into what will be a fully refurbished building.
Bouffault’s Open Forum suggested City County “eliminate the EDA, get out of the real estate business, and leave that job to the private professionals who know what they are doing.”
Hershberger said it’s apparent Bouffault has issues with the EDA, but he wouldn’t speculate as to what those issues could be.
