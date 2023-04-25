WINCHESTER — The city School Board is still waiting to hear how much state funding it will receive for fiscal year 2024, but a vote by the Virginia House of Delegates earlier this month could signal the need for some significant belt tightening.
On April 12, the House voted 95-0 to approve a revised version of Virginia's 2022-24 biennium budget that includes $77 billion in operating funds for FY24, which begins on July 1. That's $8 billion less than Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed $85 billion for the new fiscal year.
The state Senate still has to approve its version of the amended budget before the consolidated spending plans are presented to Youngkin for his signature.
If the FY24 appropriations included in the current House bill hold true, Laura Massie, interim director of finance for Winchester Public Schools, told the School Board at its meeting Monday night that city schools would receive $712,852 less than Youngkin proposed in his version of Virginia's FY24 budget.
Last month, the School Board approved a $70.5 million operating budget for FY24 — including a request for $35.4 million in local funding from Winchester's City Council — based on the governor's proposed spending plan. If the House's so-called "skinny budget" is eventually adopted by the state, and if council gives the school system all of the local funding it requested, Massie said cuts would still have to be made to the school budget that could impact cost-of-living salary increases, cost-to-compete incentives and supplies for the school system's maintenance and custodial staffs.
"As of today, we do not have any additional information from Richmond regarding the final budget numbers," Massie said Monday about the status of the state spending plan. "This is the most up-to-date information we have received."
School Board member Michael Birchenough noted that it's possible Youngkin and the General Assembly will ultimately decide to make no changes to Virginia's FY24 spending plan, instead choosing to leave intact the spending levels approved last year in the biennium budget, which included fiscal years 2023 and '24. He asked Massie how that scenario would affect the school system's FY24 budget.
"We would revisit what we currently have established," Massie said. "The sooner we know, obviously, the better so we can generate our [recalculated budget] based on those numbers."
It will be another two months before the Winchester Public Schools budget for FY24 is finalized. As currently scheduled, City Council will vote on Winchester's proposed FY24 operating budget, including the school system's appropriation, on May 23. The School Board will then hold a work session on June 12 to make any necessary adjustments to its budget based on the city’s and state's allocations, followed by formal adoption of the school system’s spending plan on June 26 — five days before the new fiscal year begins.
Attending Monday night's Winchester School Board meeting at the Central Administrative Office on North Kent Street were Chairwoman Marie Imoh, Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and members Michael Birchenough, Elyus Wallace, Melissa Harris, Stuart Eiland and Carmen Crawford.
