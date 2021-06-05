WINCHESTER — Virginia’s Democratic primary to choose the Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general is Tuesday.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters should go to their normal polling location and bring an ID. Acceptable forms include a valid Virginia driver’s license, DMV-issued identification card, valid U.S. passport, valid employee photo identification, valid government-issued ID card, valid U.S.-based college ID card or a valid student ID from a public or private high school in Virginia.
Early in-person voting, which began April 23, ends today.
Area voters who wish to vote early can go to their respective Office of Elections today. Winchester’s Office of Elections at 107 N. East Lane is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Frederick County’s Office of Elections in the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., suite 102, Winchester, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clarke County’s Office of Elections in the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Democratic candidates for governor are former state delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, state Del. Lee J. Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan.
Candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor are state Del. Hala Ayala, state Del. Mark Levine, Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan, Fairfax County NAACP President Sean Perryman, state Del. Sam Rasoul and sports agent Xavier Warren.
Candidates for attorney general are incumbent Mark Herring and state Del. Jay Jones.
Republicans selected their nominees for governor (Glenn Youngkin), lieutenant governor (Winsome Sears) and attorney general (Jason Miyares) during a May 8 convention.
The general election is Nov. 2.
If you plan to vote in Tuesday’s primary but don’t know your polling location:
Winchester residents can find their precinct at: https://www.winchesterva.gov/vote/places
Frederick County residents can find their precinct at: fcva.us/departments/office-of-elections-voter-registration/polling-place-information
Clarke County residents can find their precinct at: clarkecounty.gov/government/voter-registration-elections/polling-locations
For more information, local elections offices can be reached at: Frederick County, 540-665-5660; Winchester, 540-545-7910; Clarke County, 540-955-5168.
