Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Pastor Bjorn Lundberg uses his phone Wednesday to record a tutorial video to post on Facebook and YouTube on how to experience the church’s new drive-up Stations of the Cross that opened Wednesday evening. The church wanted to provide the Stations which depict Jesus Christ on the day of his crucifixion but switched to the drive-up format due to COVID-19 concerns.
Palm Sunday, Holy Week, and Easter are all going to feel very different this year, while we are physically distancing and trying to flatten the curve amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Churches are turning to Facebook Live, Zoom, and other video-conferencing platforms to find ways to bring worship from the homes of pastors into the homes of their loving congregations.
For many, it will be difficult to not be together during Holy Week. They’ll miss the Palm Sunday processions, the waving of the palm fronds, the trumpets on Easter morning and the sound of children running through grassy fields searching for colored eggs.
"For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places." - Ephesians 6:12
