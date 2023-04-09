Strasburg police stopped a Virginia couple wanted by authorities in another state and arrested them on drug charges this week.
A town police officer arrested Anthony Edward Defoe, 38, of Staunton, on Wednesday and charged him with felony possession of more than 1 pound of marijuana and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Schedule III controlled substances include drugs such as buprenorphine, commonly known as Suboxone.
The officer charged Brittany Brown Defoe, 36, also of Staunton, with possession of more than 1 pound of marijuana.
The Defoes remain held without bond at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail. They are scheduled to appear for bond hearings in Shenandoah County General District Court today.
Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager said by phone Thursday that the other suspected narcotic the officer found in the suspects’ vehicle has been sent to a lab for testing. Sager said the narcotics-detection canine officer that conducted the free-air sniff of the vehicle possibly detected the unidentified substance that triggered a search of the vehicle that led to the discovery of the marijuana.
Law enforcement officers in Virginia, as of 2021, can no longer use the odor of marijuana as probable cause to search a vehicle.
Sager said the suspects are wanted by authorities in Alabama but he did not know on what charges. However, Alabama authorities will not extradite the Defoes, Sager said.
Strasburg Police Officer B.T. Pellath states in a criminal complaint with Brittany Defoe’s arrest warrant that he saw a vehicle without its headlights on while traveling south on Old Valley Pike (U.S. 11) at approximately 9:04 p.m. Tuesday. Pellath stopped the vehicle in the area of 21 Signal Knob Drive, the complaint states.
The officer identified the two people in the vehicle and discovered both of them were wanted in another state that does not have extradition, the complaint states.
“Pellath could observe both subjects to be very nervous and there (sic) story about what they were doing not to make sense,” the complaint states.
Pellath requested an officer with a narcotics-detecting canine to respond to his location. Warren County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. John Gregory arrived with his canine officer, the complaint states. They conducted a “free-air sniff” of the vehicle.
“The dog alerted to the odor of narcotics inside (the vehicle),” the complaint states. “Pellath conducted a search of the vehicle locating over a pound of green leafy like substance consistent with marijuana in the back seat in reach of both subjects.”
