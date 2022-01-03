Fatal Overdoses
An average of 35 people fatally overdosed annually in the Lord Fairfax Health District over the last five years.
2021: 33 *
2020: 53
2019: 27
2018: 22
2017: 40
Source: Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force
* Deaths in 2021 don't include complete statistics for Warren County.
---
A decade after the national opioid epidemic began, it continues to plague the region with at least 392 local deaths in the last 10 years.
While down from a record high in 2020, opioid deaths, most from a combination of fentanyl and heroin, occurred frequently last year. In 2021, 33 people (22 men, 11 women) fatally overdosed in the Lord Fairfax Health District, according to Joshua T. Price, a state police special agent and Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force coordinator. There were 250 non-fatal overdoses (169 men, 81 women) last year in the district which is composed of Winchester and Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
In 2020, there were 53 deaths and 202 non-fatal overdoses. The high death rate was attributed to increased depression, isolation and a lack of in-person drug and mental health treatment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, Frederick County had 95 overdoses including 10 deaths. In Winchester there were 82 overdoses including six deaths. In Clarke County, there were four overdoses, three of them fatal.
Last year's numbers for Warren County only include Jan. 1-July 1. Price said the Warren County Sheriff's Office, which is no longer part of the task force, stopped providing statistics to the task force on July 1. In the first six months of last year in Warren County, there were 21 overdoses including three deaths.
Price said the average age of overdose victims in the district last year was 34. The oldest was 63 and the youngest was a 1-year-old in Winchester who survived accidentally ingesting fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, 50-100 times more powerful than heroin.
Fentanyl, much of it produced in labs in China, is responsible for a spike in deaths nationally and locally in recent years. It is often mixed with heroin — a combination referred to as "scramble" on the streets — where it sells locally for between $120-$150 per gram or $25-$35 for a tenth of a gram.
Price said in an email that fentanyl is also increasingly being mixed with methamphetamine and cocaine. Use of crystal methamphetamine — manufactured in Mexico and often smuggled across the border in parcels and packages — has increased nationally and locally in recent years due to it being purer and more potent than homemade meth. Locally, a gram of crystal meth costs between $100-$120.
Price attributed the steep rise in non-fatal overdoses last year compared to 2020 to more people ingesting fentanyl pills or fentanyl mixtures.
"Each year or two, there seems to be a new emerging trend with opioids," he said. "Now, fentanyl is mixed with just about everything."
Last year, Virginia State Police received a $1.7 million anti-heroin federal taxpayer grant and a $1.3 million anti-meth grant from the Department of Justice for area task forces. Through surveillance and "controlled buys" in which confidential informants are filmed buying drugs, the Northwest task force targets mid-level and high-level drug dealers.
But police concede there will always be a supply of drugs as long as there is demand for them. In October, the task force began working with Cady Shaffer, a peer recovery specialist with the Law Enforcement Overdose Intervention Program, an alternative to incarceration that steers drug users into treatment. Along with a task force member, Shaffer, a person in long-term recovery, visits people who've recently overdosed to advise them of treatment options. The hope is that users will be more receptive to someone who's battled addiction.
The task force also works closely with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition which oversees the intervention program and the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court, another alternative to incarceration. Through October, the court, created in 2016, had served 84 defendants, graduated 37 and terminated 29.
The intervention program, created in 2019, has served 41 clients through November and had one graduate and 16 terminations. Eight clients are scheduled to graduate between this month and the end of June.
In March, another alternative to incarceration is slated to start. A mental health court, officially known as the Winchester/Frederick County Behavioral Health Docket, is scheduled to begin hearing cases. Since many people with mental illness self-medicate, Timothy S. Coyne, area public defender and coalition board of directors president, said he hopes the court may help reduce overdoses by getting defendants treatment.
The coalition is also trying to reach drug users before they become addicted. Late last year, the coalition received federal money for The CATALIST program. It provides medical assessments of youths between 12-18 who are at risk of becoming substance abusers.
For adult users, Coyne said Northwestern Community Services, an area drug and mental health treatment provider, has begun expanding medically-assisted treatment. Besides providing Suboxone, a synthetic opioid taken in tablet form that blocks opioid cravings and agonizing withdrawal symptoms, Northwestern has begun treating clients with injections of naltrexone, whose brand name is Vivitrol. Like Suboxone, it blocks opioid cravings. But because its injected once-per-month, there is less likelihood for abuse. Suboxone is often sold on the streets to users trying to avoid withdrawal symptoms.
Coyne said it's important to take a multi-faceted approach to addiction, including education, enforcement and treatment. The goal is preventing the epidemic from becoming endemic.
"The number of overdoses is far too high and we want to everything we can to see it come down and not see it become an accepted norm of any kind," he said. "There is no one way to attack it."
Reporter Charles Paullin contributed to this story.
