Staying

in form Sherando High School 2022 graduate Ella Carlson won state titles in the discus and shot put while competing on her school’s track team. She is now throwing for the College of William and Mary’s track team and has kept in form over the summer by practicing five days a week. Friday found her at the shot put/discus area in front of Handley High School keeping in form. She is majoring in psychology and returns to college this weekend.