WINCHESTER — David Stegmaier, a congressional staffer for former 10th District representatives Barbara Comstock and Frank Wolf, won the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors in a special election on Tuesday, according to unofficial election results.
Stegmaier, 72, received 3,960 votes, or 57.5% percent of ballots cast. Democratic opponent Richard Kennedy, 69, received 2,854 votes, or 41.5% of ballots cast.
The Frederick County Voter Registrar’s Office will continue to accept absentee ballots until noon Friday, as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.
Stegmaier will fill a vacancy created when Shannon Trout resigned in November 2019 as Shawnee supervisor because she was moving out of the area. He will serve the remainder of Trout’s four-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021.
“I’m pleased with the results,” Stegmaier said on Wednesday. “I’m pleased to have an opportunity to make a difference in my community. I look forward to representing the Shawnee District … I’m looking forward to representing the people of the Shawnee District, including the parents of several different schools and their children as well as the teachers and others who are involved in those schools.”
Stegmaier ran on a platform of opposing attempts to defund the police, maintaining School Resource Officers in every school, opposing gun control, replacing the county’s public radio system, improving traffic safety, opposing the legalization of marijuana and “protecting and enhancing our Civil War battlefields, monuments and museums.”
Kennedy, who is the interim CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice, said on Wednesday that he wishes Stegmaier good luck. He said he has not ruled out running for the Shawnee District next year for a full four-year term on the Board of Supervisors.
“I really enjoyed the team I worked with and very much appreciated all the support from all of the volunteers and people who donated, the Democrat staff, and my campaign manager,” Kennedy said. “Everybody that contributed to it. I’m very happy with all of the support I got. I’m pleasantly surprised that I got a lot of that support. I very much appreciate all of that. First time being in a race. There’s a lot of things I would do differently next time if I do run.”
(3) comments
Congratulations to David Stegmaier. You cannot keep a good man down.
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God." - Philippians 4:6
" “protecting and enhancing our Civil War battlefields, monuments and museums.”"
and with a mindset like that, Frederick County is stuck in a time warp and will go backwards. Who wants to locate a modern manuafacturing or distribution center among people still fighting a 155 year old lost cause to enslave black people. smh
Crawl back under your rock troll. Dave is a great person of integrity and honesty and will be an asset to the taxpayers of Frederick County!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.