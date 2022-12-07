BERRYVILLE — William Steinmetz will succeed the late Donna Marie McDonald as the Berryville Town Council's Ward 1 representative.
The council appointed Steinmetz, 37, of Ridge Road, in a unanimous vote during a special meeting Monday afternoon. His appointment will become effective today and continue through Dec. 31, 2023.
A special election will be held next November to fill the remainder of McDonald's unexpired term, which ends in December 2024.
Declining health prompted McDonald to resign her council seat just a few days before she died in October. She was 66 and in her second four-year term.
Ward 1 basically is Berryville's northeastern quadrant.
Only two people, Steinmetz and Michael Bell, applied for the vacated seat. Bell is a tool distributor and former deputy with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
Both men currently serve on the Berryville Planning Commission. Steinmetz is its chairman.
Mayor Jay Arnold said it was tough for the council to make the appointment because both hopefuls were well-qualified. In the end, he said, Steinmetz was chosen because he's been on the commission longer — since 2016.
The Planning Commission advises the council on matters pertaining to comprehensive plan amendments, zoning and subdivision ordinance amendments, and rezoning and special use permit requests.
Steinmetz is a real estate agent and a 2003 graduate of Clarke County High School.
In his application for the seat, Steinmetz wrote that "my sincere wish is to use my expertise to serve the Town of Berryville in any way possible."
"Many voters do not understand how decisions are made or why," he wrote. "I feel I can be an asset to the town by breaking down these complex issues" in a way that people can easily comprehend.
Otherwise, he has no immediate goals as a council member.
"I just want to be a good servant to the town," Steinmetz said in a phone interview Monday night, alongside other council members. He described them as "really good people who care" about Berryville.
That included McDonald, he pointed out. He ran against her in 2016 when she made her first bid for office.
"I've got some big shoes to fill," said Steinmetz.
Arnold described Steinmetz as "a genuine guy."
The council privately interviewed both Steinmetz and Bell before going into open session to make the appointment. Councilwoman Diane Harrison made the motion to appoint Steinmetz.
Now that he's joining the council, Steinmetz can't continue to serve on the Planning Commission. Arnold said the council will be looking for someone to fill Steinmetz's seat plus another vacancy on the commission.
