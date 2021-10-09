WINCHESTER — The Village at Orchard Ridge retirement community will announce the Stellar Seven over 70 Award winners on Thursday.
The awards celebrate the achievements of people age 70 and older in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County who are making a difference in the community and the lives of others. They also aim to combat stereotypes about being a senior citizen.
The winners will be announced during a luncheon at the George Washington Hotel. Emily Foster, brand and communications manager for National Lutheran Communities & Service, said tickets for the event have already sold out.
“We’ve had a great response and had to make it a bit smaller than the 2019 awards due to COVID safety,” she said.
This year’s nominees are:
Rhoda Kriz, who founded and still leads the Flying Fingers knitting and crocheting group. Every year the group creates 200 hats, scarves and ear-warmers, then donates them to needy children.
Rosalie Lewis, who provided insight and assistance to implement health protocols to keep people safe in and around Christ Episcopal Church during the pandemic. She also serves as a baby cuddler for the Winchester Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and is a long-time volunteer at the Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Nancy Mozeleski, who established a group of volunteers called the Plarners who transform plastic bags into plastic yarn or “plarn.” The plarn is then woven into sleeping mats for unsheltered homeless individuals and low-income preschoolers.
Mike Perry, who has taught local children about safe bicycling. He restores, repairs and warranties used bicycles and then donates them to local organizations.
Cheryl Reames, who currently serves as the volunteer coordinator of the Greater Winchester Area Parkinson’s Support Group and coordinates the local annual Walk for Parkinson’s Disease. She also has enjoyed being a mentor for the last decade through Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
Karen Shipp, who initiates collecting food and money from her fellow church members twice a year to assist older adults through the Frederick County Department of Social Services.
Tricia Simpson, a 31-year member of the Rotary Club of Winchester who during the pandemic provided food for people staying at the emergency COVID shelter and baby items for struggling families.
Raymond Steele, a veteran and former mayor of Middletown who has been involved in numerous charities and efforts to help veterans.
Nominations were submitted throughout the summer by area residents. The deadline for nominations was Aug. 2.
Guest speaker at the event will be Dr. Joan Vernikos, a well-known and passionate advocate for healthy aging who has spent her career with NASA as both a researcher and administrator. Until her retirement, she was NASA’s director of life sciences. While at NASA, she played an instrumental role in the return to space of astronaut John Glenn at the age of 77.
She is the author of “Sitting Kills, Moving Heals: How Everyday Movement will Prevent Pain, Illness and Early Death – and Exercise Alone Won’t.”
