WINCHESTER — Winners of the inaugural Stellar 7 Over 70 Awards have been announced by TheVillage at Orchard Ridge.
The awards, which were created by the Frederick County retirement community, are designed to recognize achievements made by local people over the age of 70 that combat stereotypes about what it means to be a senior citizen.
The seven winners were announced during a luncheon on Thursday at the George Washington Hotel in Winchester.
They are:
Educator Jacquetta Owen won for Creative Engagement. She is involved in teaching music and reading to the children at her church and recently organized and ran STEM-related summer camps for children in grades K-5. She also teaches sewing classes to people of all ages at Hobby Lobby and the senior center in Stephens City.
Douglas Butler won for Environmental Awareness. His philanthropic endeavors are environmentally conscious and include planting new trees each year in Jim Barnett Park, caring for the park’s existing trees and shrubs, and actively serving in local Adopt-A-Highway and Adopt-A-Street clean-up programs. He also finds time to use his snow blower to ensure local neighbors have their walkways, sidewalks and driveways cleared in each snow storm.
Joseph Young won for Fitness and Health. He is an avid bicyclist and an active member of the Winchester Wheelmen Bike Club. He rides 25 miles per day or 125 miles per week. At age 84, he participated in a bicycle tour from Charleston, S.C., to Savannah, Ga., and the following year he completed a six-day, 160-mile ride encompassing 11,000 feet of climbing in Sonoma, Calif.
Vicky Edwards won for Intellectual Growth. She is the longest-tenured volunteer at Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area (LVWA) and the creator of LVWA’s computer program. She has taught 24 courses in the last four years, has recorded and released over 60 songs, and volunteers at Winchester Medical Center on a weekly basis.
James R. Wilkins Jr. won for Social and Community Involvement. He is a founding member of the Frederick County/Winchester Law Enforcement Foundation and actively serves in a leadership capacity on numerous boards for such institutions such as Shenandoah University, Bank of Clarke County, Winchester Equipment Company, Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation. Since turning 70, he has aided in raising $10 million for the Winchester Medical Center Cancer Foundation and $25 million for the Shenandoah University Athletic Center Field House and Community Center.
The Rev. Dr. Diedra Kriewald won for Spiritual Expression. At the age of 72, she and her husband, Jim, embarked on an adventure to Africa, sharing their expertise and gifts by teaching at a college in Kenya for a year. She has written three original music pageants on the lives of spiritual leaders including Paul and St. Francis of Assisi. Kriewald is also a member of the abiders at Orchard Ridge, fulfilling the group’s mission of sitting with and providing comfort to those in their last days of life.
John Tyson, chairman of the Winchester Day Pre-School Board of Directors, won for Vocational Connectivity. His preschool helps children whose parents have limited means. Tyson is an active Rotarian, serving as co-chair for the past eight years of the Coats for Kids Committee that provided 900 new coats to kids in the local area last year alone. Tyson also is a member of Rotary’s Pit Crew, which prepares meals for children with cancer, their families, camp counselors and medical personnel who attend Special Love’s Camp Fantastic at the Northern Virginia 4-H Center.
Rebecca Lipscomb, sales director at Orchard Ridge and a member of the Stellar 7 Over 70 planning committee, said the honorees were “thrilled to have the recognition.”
“What an honor to be able to create something new and share these stories of significant achievement,” Lipscomb said. “Can’t wait to see what next year brings.”
