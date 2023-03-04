STRASBURG — In the first three minutes and 14 seconds on Friday, the Clarke County girls' basketball team forced six turnovers, made six short-range field goal attempts, and went into the game's first timeout with a 10-point lead and their fans' roars reverberating in their ears.
It was about as perfect a start as a team could have in a game. The remainder of the contest might not have quite as mesmerizing, but any time a squad goes home with a state tournament win, it's as beautiful as anything hanging in the Louvre.
Clarke County forced 32 turnovers and held a double-digit lead for the last 21 minutes and 32 seconds to finish with a 63-44 win over Brunswick in the Virginia High School League Class 2 quarterfinals at Strasburg High School.
"It means so much to us," Clarke County senior forward Keira Rohrbach said.
The Region 2B champion Eagles (23-5) led 12-2 at the 4:46 mark of the first quarter and never saw their lead dip below eight points the rest of the way to earn their first state semifinal appearance since 2015 and their first state tournament win since 2013 (there was no quarterfinal round in 2015). The Region 2A runner-up Bulldogs, who received an enormous 40-point scoring effort from 6-foot-2 junior center and 2022 First Team All-State selection Alexandria Harrison, finish 22-4.
Clarke County will get a rematch with John Marshall (20-6) in Monday's 7:30 p.m. semifinal game, which will also take place at Strasburg. The Justices — who beat Strasburg 61-46 on Friday — defeated the Eagles 63-60 in overtime in Richmond in last year's state quarters.
All 10 Eagles played meaningful minutes on Friday. Clarke County was led by junior Kaiya Williams (17 points, five rebounds, four steals, two assists), freshman Alainah McKavish (16 points, nine rebounds, three assists), Rohrbach (11 points, three steals, two assists), senior Hailey Evans (nine points, two steals), junior Selene Good (five points, six steals), junior Emily Emmart (three steals) and senior Emma Nelson (two assists).
Though Clarke County quickly gave itself a big lead by pressuring the Bulldogs with their man defense, it had an unfortunate side effect. The Eagles lost some of their intensity after building that 12-2 lead.
"I think we came out really strong and did what we needed to do off the bat, but we laid back," Rohrbach said. "We should've kept that energy the whole time."
Rohrbach had the best reason of anyone for losing a little steam. She was the main person who had to deal with Harrison, who was taller and heavier than anyone on the floor and had a soft touch when using the glass on her shots in the paint. Harrison made 16 of 25 field goals, 8 of 13 free throws, and grabbed 17 rebounds (five offensive).
"If I wasn't in front of her, we didn't have backside [defense] sometimes," Rohrbach said. "They lobbed it [over top], and she would score. It was difficult, but we could have done better."
Outside of some foul trouble, the Eagles had no major issues surviving Harrison's performance because Brunswick continuously had possessions where the ball never got near the rim.
Point guard LaKera Hill (four points) had speed, but she rarely penetrated the Clarke County defense. The Bulldogs did not threaten the Eagles from the outside. (They didn't shoot a 3-pointer in the second and third quarters and missed all eight of their attempts overall, including six in the fourth quarter out of necessity). And outside of some successful passes into the post to Harrison, Brunswick's guards in particular mostly looked uncomfortable with the ball in their hands because of the Clarke pressure.
The Eagles forced 11 turnovers in the first quarter in taking an 18-8 lead, six in the second quarter in building a 35-21 halftime advantage, nine in the third quarter to offset their own 3-of-14 shooting (Clarke led 42-31 at the end of the quarter) and six more in the fourth quarter. The Eagles forced three five-second violations and stole the ball a few times on entry passes to Harrison.
"They did exactly what we thought they were going to do," Brunswick coach Terry Stith said. "These young ladies battle hard, but we just didn't make shots and we turned the ball over a lot."
As a result, the Bulldogs only scored more than four points in a row once, a 5-0 run that bridged the second and third quarters to get within 35-23. Rohrbach (7:11 mark) and McKavish (5:51) each went to the bench with four fouls in the fourth quarter. The score was 45-32 when Rohrbach went to the bench, and it was 48-36 when both returned with 4:33 left.
"Our main focus was to apply ball pressure," Williams said. "We laid back a little bit [after the strong start], but we knew what we needed to do."
The Eagles made 12 of 17 free throws in the fourth quarter in keeping a lead of at least 11 points throughout the final eight minutes.
Going forward, Clarke County coach Regina Downing told her team that it can't afford to lose focus like it did at times Friday. But she was pleased with the overall defensive effort that helped the Eagles secure a win that was not only necessary to keep their season alive, but also to help get past last year's state quarterfinal disappointment.
"It means so much just to get over that hump," Downing said. "We felt like we beat ourselves last year, and we wanted to do better than we did last year."
