WINCHESTER — Sputtering down the stretch of the regular season, the Millbrook High School girls' basketball team turned things around on Wednesday in a game with plenty on the line.
Buoyed by the return of Hannah Stephanites from injury, Millbrook turned back Sherando 48-45 in a special district playoff game at Handley’s Maddex-Omps Gymnasium. Stephanites played all 32 minutes and had a team-high 13 points as the Pioneers grabbed the top seed for the district tournament and clinched a Region 4C semifinal berth by edging the Warriors in a clash that came down to the final seconds.
“My hat is off to Sherando,” Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. said after a game in which neither team led by more than four points. “They are a great team and they put up a good fight. This is what a championship game is all about. They came and played well and we came and played well. We just happened to pull it out. … They are a tough team to deal with and a tough team to beat.”
Defending champion Millbrook (18-5) receives a first-round bye in the district tournament, while the second-seeded Warriors (18-3) host No. 7 Liberty (6-16) at 6 p.m. Friday. The Pioneers will welcome Friday's winner between No. 4 Kettle Run (10-8) and No. 5 Handley (8-14) in the semifinals on Tuesday. Should they beat Liberty, the Warriors would host Friday's winner between No. 3 James Wood (15-7) and No. 6 Fauquier (3-19) on Tuesday in the semis.
In Wednesday's thriller, Kaylene Todd and Stephanites combined to go 7 for 8 from the foul line in the final 38 seconds as the Pioneers held off the Warriors, who had beaten them by 15 points on Jan. 27.
In that game, Stephanites suffered a concussion. She watched as her team fell 53-32 against James Wood a week later, a loss that dropped the Pioneers into a tie with Sherando for first place at 10-2 and necessitated Wednesday’s game.
Stephanites was cleared to return on Tuesday and made a huge impact a day later.
“We’re no different than any team in the area,” Green said. “If you take away the best player, they are going struggle. We are no different. You see the difference she made today. She played extremely well. Yeah, her shot wasn’t falling, but just having her on the court lifted the confidence of the other girls. We were able to do some things differently having her here. The last two weeks have been a struggle, but this really feels good.”
“It was awesome,” said Todd of having Stephanites back in the lineup. “I missed her so much. It was awesome to have her energy and presence on the court.”
Stephanites said during her time away from action she tried to be a good teammate. “I was just the biggest supporter of my teammates in any way I could,” the senior said. “Not being on the court, I was still being able to support them at practice and at games. I was trying my best to get back to being healthy again.
“It was great to be back,” she added. “I haven’t gone long without playing basketball. It takes a little bit to get acquainted. I hope I was brushing some of the rust off tonight.”
Sherando coach Brooklyn Wilson said she was glad to face Stephanites. “To be honest at this point in the season, you want to get everybody’s best game,” Wilson said. “That’s what is going to prepare us for games in the future as well. I was glad to see her back and see her healthy. She had a great game.”
The contest was close throughout. A 6-0 run at the end of the third quarter gave the Pioneers a 28-25 lead heading into the final period.
The Warriors got even at 33-33 on freshman Aliza Murray’s long 3-pointer with 3:35 left and from there each team would take a turn with the lead.
Trailing 35-33, Sherando would make 5 of 6 free throws and go ahead 38-35 with 1:48 to go. Millbrook would get ahead with a little bit of skill and a little bit of luck.
Stephanites fed Michaela Owens, who nailed an open 3-pointer to tie the score. After a turnover, Stephanites got the ball to Kiara Hill who banked in a three-pointer to give the Pioneers a 41-38 lead with a minute to go.
The Warriors had a chance to tie with 47 seconds left after Jaiden Polston was fouled while scoring inside, but Polston couldn't get the free throw to fall. Todd made two free throws with 38 seconds left, but Murray made two to slice the Millbrook lead to 43-42.
Stephanites made the first of two free throws and Todd tried to score after grabbing the miss, but the Pioneers fouled Emma Clark on the rebound attempt. Needing two to tie the score, Clark made the second of two free throws to make it 44-43 with 13.9 seconds left.
Todd was fouled with 12.6 remaining and made both of her attempts to put Millbrook ahead 46-43.
“It was nerve-racking because I hadn’t been making them at the beginning of the game,” Todd said of late-game trips to the line. “But, I was thinking in my head, ‘You’ve got to step up because if you don’t make these then you don’t know what the outcome of the game will be.'”
Polston’s layup with 3.9 left brought the Warriors back to within 46-45, but Stephanites swished two foul shots with 2.9 to go. Needing to go the length of the court and make a 3-pointer, Sherando was unable to get the ball out of the backcourt and attempt a shot.
Green joked afterward that Stephanites played the entire game because she had missed a couple of weeks of practice. She certainly made big plays in the stretch run.
“I think just the adrenaline and the importance of the game is what kept me going,” Stephanites said. “Obviously, it’s hard to play a whole game and play up to par the whole time, but knowing what is on the line is definitely enough to push through.”
While the Pioneers got Stephanites back, the Warriors played most of the second half without Polston, who was mired in foul trouble. Polston, who sat the final 5:20 in the third quarter, picked up her fourth foul just 16 seconds into the final period. Down the stretch, Wilson was forced to situationally substitute for Polston, who had nine second-half points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
“It hurt us a little bit having Jaiden in foul trouble,” Wilson said. “We tried to go some offense and defense there. A lot of players stepped up tonight and played some good minutes, but we made too many mistakes against a good team. Against some teams in some games you can survive that, but against a team like Millbrook you just can’t. We missed too many shots early on in the game and we missed some defensive rotations.”
Neither team had much luck shooting in the first half. The contest was tied 5-5 after one quarter and Millbrook led 13-11 at the half.
“It can get frustrating,” Wilson said of the low offensive production in the half. “I thought the girls did a nice job of not letting it affect them and we did a nice job on defense as well.”
“Honestly, it was the defense,” said Green. “Both teams played great defense. That was just good defense on both sides of the ball.”
Murray had 13 of her game-high 18 points in the second half for the Warriors.
“It’s incredible, especially for a freshman at this level and atmosphere to rise to the occasion,” Wilson said of Murray. “It makes me excited about our postseason run. I think it helps her build some individual confidence and it helps a lot of our other players know as well that we have a lots of options on the floor. She helps us on offense and defense and she’s a great asset.”
Grace Burke added 11 points, including a 3-pointer that gave the Warriors their biggest lead at 19-15 with 5:10 to go in the third quarter.
Wilson said the loss stung. “Obviously we’re upset and frustrated,” she said. “We have to turn right around and get ready for Liberty on Friday. I told them to take tonight and think about some things we can do better. We’ll look at some film and use this as a step to get back into the right direction.”
Todd finished with 11 points and the Pioneers got some key efforts as they also battled foul woes. Hill had eight points off the bench. Starters Valentina Burrill (7 points) and Jaliah Jackson (6 points) each fouled out in the final period.
But Millbrook, which has advanced to state tournament play in each of Green’s five full seasons, pulled out the win.
“A good, tough schedule kind of makes you find a way,” Green said. “That just comes from putting a tough schedule together and teaching the kids to never give up, to have the will to fight to the end and play to the end. That’s what they did. I’m very proud of them.”
The Pioneers, who were second in Class 4 last season, head into the district tournament knowing that one regional win will put them back into the states again.
“I’m ecstatic,” said Todd, who had 14 points in the state title game last season. “I’m excited. I’m just ready to get back to states if we can.”
