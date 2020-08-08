MIDDLETOWN — It takes a village to raise a child, but it takes two to remove bats from a belfry.
In recent months, the historic St. Thomas Chapel at 7854 Church St. in Middletown has been dealing with a “terrible” bat infestation, said Mary Lou Stallings, president of the St. Thomas Chapel Trust. She said 60 to 70 bats often come flying out at night.
“It’s like [Alfred Hitchcock’s] 'The Birds,' except it’s ‘The Bats,’” Stallings said.
On Thursday, workers from Winchester-based Pest Management Services Inc. (PMSI) used ladders donated by the Stephens City Fire Department to begin the process of clearing bats from the church.
According to Stallings, the interdenominational chapel, which was constructed in the 1830s, can hold about 100 people. The building is used for concerts, weddings, funerals meetings and an annual Thanksgiving service. Other churches have sometimes used St. Thomas Chapel as a temporary space while their church buildings undergo renovations. The building is operated by a 20-member trust, which is funded entirely through donations.
Stallings said the Trust has known about the occasional bat or two being in the church off and on over the years, but this summer the bats “got to be a real, real problem.” She said Trust members Tommy and Tara Walter, who live next to the chapel, saw about 100 bats flying outside of the church one night in July. After their discovery, PMSI did an inspection, discovering that the attic and belfry was “full of bats.”
“When PMSI came to inspect, they said it was one of the worst infestations they had seen,” Stallings said.
Stallings said there are often 60 to 70 bats flying around the chapel at night, and that dead bats have been piling up in the bell tower. The bats also pose a health risk to church visitors and have been causing damage — tearing up the chapel and making holes. Initially, the Trust was concerned about how it would be able to afford to get rid of the bats. Stallings said the bats are a protected species and couldn’t simply be killed.
PMSI offered a $3,500 price to remove the bats, which Stallings called “a gift” as it was about half of what other places had offered. The Trust was able to pay for PMSI services thanks to donations by local residents, but Stallings said there was still a major obstacle — nobody in Middletown, including the town's fire company, had ladders that could reach all of the way up to the bell tower. And Stallings said the Trust couldn't afford to rent big lift trucks.
Middletown Fire Chief Mark Dalton contacted Stephens City Fire Chief Timothy Vaught asking if it could use the Stephens City Fire Company’s ladders to reach the bell tower and Vaught agreed. Stallings said the Trust is thankful for Stephens City, as well as donors, for helping make the bat-removal project possible.
“It really does take a village or two to get anything done,” Stallings said.
On Thursday, PMSI closed up almost all of the openings they could find where the bats come in, and attached bat cones to the remaining openings. A bat cone is a cylindrical tube mounted over any openings a bat could used. It is designed to let bats out, but keep them from re-entering.
“It will take several weeks to get the bats all out,” Stallings said. “After they get the bats out they’ll go into the attic and bell tower, clean it all out and fumigate it.”
According to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, St. Thomas began construction in 1835 to serve the Episcopal congregation of Middletown and was completed by 1837 when Bishop Meade officiated at a confirmation there. The church was used as a Confederate hospital during the Civil War, and Union troops used it as a stable. The building was closed in 1930, and in 1966 it was given to the town of Middletown. It has since been restored for use as an interdenominational chapel.
The effort to remove bats from the St. Thomas Chapel belfry, according to Stallings, is an example of efforts of the community coming together to preserve the town’s history.
“Middletown has gone through so much growth with all of the developments coming in, but it’s important to protect the old things too,” Stallings said.
