STEPHENS CITY — Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to appoint Brian Woodruff to the town’s Planning Commission.
Woodruff, a Stephens City resident, will fill a vacancy created when Mariah Smith stepped down from the Planning Commission in June to fill a vacancy on Town Council. Woodruff will serve the remainder of Smith’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022. Planning Commission positions are unpaid.
In his application, Woodruff said he is a lifelong resident of the area. He believes he has the leadership qualities necessary to assist with the town’s planning efforts.
“I am always out in the community showing patronage to the various restaurants and businesses,” he said in his application. “I am a member of the Shenandoah Basketball Officials Association. I believe in giving back. I don’t officiate for the money. I do it for the love of the kids. There is no greater joy for me.”
Woodruff is employed as a supervisor of network operations for Verizon Communications in Leesburg.
Also at the meeting, a public hearing was held to give residents a chance to offer input on how they would like the town to spend about $1 million from the American Rescue Plan, a stimulus package passed by Congress in December to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. No one spoke during the hearing. Town Manager Mike Majher previously said the town would likely spend the money on water and sewer utilities.
A public hearing also was held on amending Chapter 13 of the Town Code to restrict planting bamboo where it could encroach on other properties. Landowners would be forbidden from allowing bamboo to grow without proper upkeep and containment measures. If the bamboo spreads to adjoining properties, the landowner would be subject to penalties outlined in 15.2-901.1 of the state code. State code says the penalty is not to exceed $50 for the first violation. Repeated violations within a 12-month period could lead to penalties of up to $3,000.
The council intends to vote on the amendment at its October meeting.
Town Council also read a proclamation declaring the week of Sept. 26 as Sherando High School Spirit Week.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office at 1033 Locust St. were Mayor Mike Diaz and council members Pete Fravel, Regina Swygert-Smith, Ron Bowers, Tina Stevens, Mariah Smith and Linden Fravel.
