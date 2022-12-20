For the last two years, Stephens City painter Joe Gainer traversed the northern Shenandoah Valley in search of inspiration. What sparked his creative juices were abandoned farmhouses.
“Some people would look at them as dismal, falling-down houses, but they all have so many stories to tell,” Gainer said of his affection for such homes. “I don’t think I’m your average still-life landscape or Main Street painter.”
The result is a new series, which is currently untitled, featuring six paintings of abandoned houses in the region. One of the paintings is “Lady in Waiting” — which placed third at a recent art show — based on a stucco home built in the 1920s in the middle of a cow pasture near Cedar Creek Grade in Frederick County in view of the Great North Mountains. The painting shows a neglected porch, overtaken by weeds, with not a single human in sight — emblematic of the series itself.
The houses in the series stand vacated, needled by wind and rain.
And the titles sometimes come from Facebook contests. “Lady in Waiting” was contributed by a Facebook friend, though Gainer said the title had been in his mind “the whole time.”
Those who think up a fitting name for one of his paintings are sent a print.
Many of the scenes captured in these paintings are visible from Frederick County’s roads and will be familiar to residents. These forgotten structures are often at risk of being razed, so Gainer hopes to “immortalize” them.
Nature taking its course is a recurring theme. “In man versus nature, nature always wins,” Gainer said. The painting “While you were out,” for instance, shows English ivy across the doorway of a farmhouse set upon a knoll on the outskirts of Middletown.
“It’s not your average town scene,” Gainer said.
If possible, he likes to enter the homes because it gives him a glimpse into the lives of former residents. It also as enables him to gain a sense of the house’s internal architecture.
Whetting his appetite for pastoral scenes, Gainer was raised in bucolic southern Maryland in a predominantly Amish community.
“I spent a lot of time in the woods,” Gainer said. “I’ve always had an interest in abandoned houses. I’ve always liked to go in and browse around.”
He is instinctually attracted to architecture. Some of his previous works that hang in his house show foam carvings of houses, benches and flowers. He also has an interest in the paranormal.
Work on a technical team of ghost hunters led him to joining the Colonial Beach Boo Patrol, sowing what became an interest in the haunted — another passion that intersects in this series of paintings.
He believes one of his forays into an abandoned house displeased a spirit.
“I’ve been scratched before, but never like this,” he said, showing a picture of scrapes that appeared on his wrist after leaving a woebegone property he scouted ahead of a possible painting.
“I took that as ‘don’t come back here,’” Gainer said.
A Stephens City resident for seven years, Gainer graduated from the Maryland College of Art and Design and worked as a graphic illustrator for the U.S. Department of Defense for 30 years. He now works at the Commercial Press print shop in town.
Gainer, who had not worked with oil paints until two years ago, has come to favor the medium because it allows him to work more slowly than acrylic. At night after painting, the canvases dry by the fireplace.
His work has been featured by the Shenandoah Arts Council and at the Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville. He did not have time to paint until about two years ago. His home — the residence of the former town wagon maker — now has dozens of photographs from his travels that may be the focus of new works in the distinctive series.
“I’ve got a whole library of pictures I’ve taken along Route 11,” Gainer said.
