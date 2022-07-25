Jay Foreman’s new children’s book is about looking for the good in each situation.
“It’s based on a leadership principle. The principle of perception,” said the Stephens City author who has written more than a dozen books. “Two different people can look at one circumstance and see something different.”
Something he’s noticed from teaching leadership classes is that if people expect a situation to be good or bad, they’ll usually be right.
“Whichever one we’re looking for, we’re going to find,” he said. “Look for the good in every situation. When you do that, [you’ll] go on to be happier.”
The book is called “Greetings from Camp Wefowasa” and is the ninth one he’s partnered on with Winchester illustrator Mark Sasser.
“This one is our favorite one to date,” Foreman said.
“[It’s] the story of Leonard and his decision to go to summer camp,” the back cover of the book reads.
“There are lots of reasons for him to attend Camp Wefowasa,” the cover says. “Then again, there are a lot of reasons for him to stay away! When all is said and done, Leonard learns an inspirational message that when we look for the good in every situation, we always seem to find it.”
The story starts with Leonard getting a brochure for the camp.
“Really the whole book reads like the brochure,” Foreman said.
When Leonard gets to the camp, he learns that the brochure has described things differently than he imagined and differently than he’s seeing.
It’s up to the reader to decide “which one am I going to subscribe to?” Foreman said.
Foreman, who has published various books for all ages, is working for the first time with Genesis Publishing House in Indiana to produce his new book.
The idea for the book came from wanting to share the leadership principle of perception with a younger generation through his writing.
“I started thinking, this is absolutely a great concept,” he said. “This is a great concept to start teaching at an early age.”
It’s also a book that adults can enjoy as much as children, he said.
“I just kind of go where the ideas take me.”
The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other booksellers as well as Foreman’s website, jaywforeman.com.
A book signing at Winchester Book Gallery, 7 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 27.
