STEPHENS CITY — In his 15th book, Stephens City author Jay W. Foreman hopes to inspire people during a Christmas like no other.
It’s sadly cliche at this point to say we’re living in “unprecedented times” or navigating “unchartered territory,” Foreman recently said. Nearly nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic, people have exhausted those terms, he said. And yet, they’re still as true as ever.
To give his readers some hope during a difficult holiday season, he’s published “Life of the Party,” a Christmas novella that he called “a new comedic twist on an old tale.”
Following in the tradition of the classic Christmas film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Foreman’s book tells the story of a man who gets the chance to see what would have happened if he had never been born — and learns that his friends and family would have been better off without him.
That might sound a little dark for Christmas, but he said his story offers a message of hope during dark times.
“It’s a short, fun read,” he said, and it shows that “we’re part of a bigger plan.”
Inspired by a stage play that he wrote in 2009 for Grace Community Church, “Life of the Party” adds to a vast library of varied genres that Foreman has published over the years, mostly online and through vanity presses, the latter of which he doesn’t recommend.
“I self-published and made every possible mistake you could think of,” said Foreman, chairman of the Frederick County School Board.
Vanity presses, which promise an author a full package of support (bookbinding, publication and marketing) all for a hefty price, do the job but aren’t usually financially feasible, he said.
“Some people have had good experiences with those. I personally have not,” he said. “It’s very hard to make your money back with those.”
Instead, he said he’s been self-publishing online through Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing, which grew from publisher CreateSpace.
“The quality is exactly the same [as with vanity presses],” he said, “...[but] it’s been much more lucrative.”
Foreman, who has published other novels as well as with children’s books and nonfiction, said he usually likes to publish a Christmas book at this time of year.
He already has four Christmas books for children: “A Calico Christmas,” “Under the Sea Christmas Tree,” How Christmas Saved The World From Aliens” and “Raccoons’ Christmas.”
This one is different, though.
“This is not a children’s book,” he said. “It’s a book for adults.”
Inspired in part by a quote from Robin Williams’ title character in the film “Patch Adams,” the book promotes the idea that “transference is inevitable.”
We all touch each other’s lives in some way, he said.
“All of our lives are intertwined.”
Buy “Life of the Party,” by Jay W. Foreman, at amazon.com or at the Winchester Book Gallery. For more information, visit jaywforeman.com.
