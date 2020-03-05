STEPHENS CITY — Stephens City may eliminate personal property taxes on vehicles in favor of increasing utility and electric consumption taxes.
Town Council will hold a public hearing on the matter during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. April 7 in the town office at 1033 Locust St. A second public hearing will be scheduled at a later date. Should the proposal to remove personal property taxes gain enough support, the change would be implemented July 1.
Town Manager Mike Majher said the town received about $130,000 in revenue from personal property taxes last year. The personal property tax rate in Stephens City is $1 per $100 of assessed value. Personal property taxes are due in June and December.
Mayor Mike Diaz said personal property taxes can disproportionately affect some people, such as people who own multiple vehicles, especially since Stephens City residents also pay personal property taxes to Frederick County, which has a rate of $4.86 per $100 of assessed value.
Under the proposal being considered, the utility consumption tax rate on natural gas would increase from $0.03/per centum cubic feet (CCF), with a base of 50 cents to $0.05/CCF with a base of $1. The consumption tax rate on electricity would increase from $0.0033/per kilowatt hour, with a base of 50 cents increase to $0.03 per KWH with a base of $1.
“Primarily, our goal is to get close to what you normally pay, except instead of two large payments in June and in December, you instead have 12 payments spread out across the year attached to your utility bills,” Majher said.
Added Diaz: “It’s easier for people to manage their budget. And we are trying to be friendly to people’s budgets while still addressing the necessary needs for police, for fire and public safety, parks and recreation, all of those things that our residents use.”
The end result is that most town residents would end up paying about the same amount in taxes that they are already paying. People who own expensive or multiple vehicles might end up paying less if the town makes the switch to taxing utility consumption, Majher said.
