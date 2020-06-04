STEPHENS CITY — Town Council has unanimously approved Stephens City’s operating budget for fiscal year 2021.
The $1,781,123 spending plan for the 12-month period that begins July 1 is $52,075 less than the current budget of $1,833,198, and is derived from $1,081,623 from the town’s general fund and $699,500 from its utility fund.
Town Manager Mike Majher has said the FY21 budget, which was the subject of a virtual public hearing on May 26, was reduced from fiscal year 2020’s spending plan because the town expects the COVID-19 pandemic will lower its tax revenues in the coming months.
Town Council also decided to get rid of Stephens City’s personal property taxes, which had pulled in approximately $120,000 for each of the past two fiscal years. To make up that amount in the FY21 budget, a series of adjustments were made to some of the town’s other tax rates:
The real estate tax rate increased by 4 cents, from 10.6 cents per each $100 of a property’s assessed value to 14.6 cents.
The cigarette tax increased from 25 cents per pack to 45 cents.
The meals tax has been raised from 5% to 6%.
The lodging tax has been raised from 5% to 8%.
The utility electric tax increased from a base of 50 cents plus $0.0033 per kilowatt hour, to a $3 base plus $0.05 per KWH.
The utility gas tax increased from a base of 50 cents plus $0.03 per centum cubic feet, to a $1 base plus $0.05 per CCF.
Eliminating the personal property tax in Stephens City, which was $1 per each $100 of a vehicle’s assessed value, will not absolve the need for town residents to pay Frederick County’s personal property tax, which is $4.86 per each $100 of a vehicle’s assessed value.
Town officials have said they dispensed with Stephens City’s personal property tax because they believe it disproportionately affected some residents, such as those who own multiple vehicles.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting, Town Council:
Was told by Majher that town offices will reopen to the public on June 15. However, council and its committees will continue to meet electronically until at least August due to coronavirus concerns.
Unanimously approved a four-month extension of a pandemic-related emergency ordinance that allows council and council committees to hold meetings electronically via phone, videoconference or other mediums without a quorum physically present in one location.
Unanimously approved a series of amendments to Chapter 19 of town code, which governs Stephens City’s tax-collection policies and practices.
Attending Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Mayor Mike Diaz and councilors Regina Swygert-Smith, Linden Fravel, Joseph Hollis and Ronald Bowers. Vice Mayor Jason Nauman and Councilor Tina Stevens were absent.
