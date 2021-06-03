STEPHENS CITY — Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to end Stephen City’s state of emergency, which had been in effect since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Council declared a state of emergency last year to allow council and council committees to hold meetings electronically via phone, video teleconference or other mediums without a quorum physically present in one location. In the wake of Gov. Ralph Northam recently lifting COVID-19 restrictions and with more people in the area getting vaccinated against COVID-19, council members agreed it was time to end the state of emergency.
Also, council held first and second readings for amendments to the town code, allowing for a tax increase and business license fee increase.
Stephens City plans to increase its real estate tax rate from 14 to 15 cents per $100 of assessed value. The business license fee would increase from a $15 base fee plus 15 cents per $100 of gross receipts to a $20 base fee plus 16 cents per $100 of gross receipts. A third reading for both amendments is required before they can take effect.
Council also had first and second readings for the proposed $1.8 million town budget for fiscal year 2022. A special meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. June 15 for council to adopt the budget and enact the tax and fee increases. The meeting will be held at the Town Office at 1033 Locust St.
In other business:
- Town Police Chief Bill Copp announced former Town Council member and newly hired town police officer Jason Nauman graduated from the Skyline Regional Criminal Justice Academy on May 20. Nauman received three awards — the Top Academic Award, Top Overall Achievement Award and the Sgt. Ricky Timbrook Top Performance Achievement Award. Copp said Nauman started his job with the Stephens City Police Department on Tuesday.
- Town Manager Mike Majher said the town has installed $80,000 of high-tech radar equipment in its sewer system to monitor flows and pinpoint trouble areas.
- Majher also said that he and Mayor Mike Diaz recently met with Virginia Department of Transportation officials to discuss ongoing traffic congestion concerns in the town. He said VDOT plans to pursue a traffic study to determine what improvements could be made.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office were Mayor Mike Diaz and council members Tina Stevens, Ron Powers, Pete Fravel and Linden Fravel. Regina Swygert-Smith participated remotely. Julia Young was absent.
Good news that the state of emergency is now ending! Congratulations to Mayor Diaz and the rest of the Stephens City officials. As more and more people get vaccinated, there's less need for emergency measures. The vaccination is available to everyone and it's free. If you've been waiting, now's the time to get vaccinated. You may save your own life and the lives of your fellow Americans. It's the patriotic thing to do.
