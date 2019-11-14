STEPHENS CITY — A couple and their daughter and son escaped a fire early Wednesday morning that substantially damaged their home in the 100 block of Fishers Hill Court.
No one was hurt in the fire in the Musket Ridge development off Tasker Road. The family was displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross Shenandoah Valley chapter, according to an email from Lt. Kenneth Scott, an assistant fire marshal with the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department.
Scott said the fire, which began in the back of the two-story home by the deck, was reported at 2:17 a.m. It is believed to have been accidental. Family members were awakened by smoke detectors and fled the home, according to a department news release. Scott said the family called 911.
Flames were visible in the rear of the home on the first and second floors when firefighters first arrived at 2:23 a.m., the release said.
The fire was brought under control at 3:13 a.m., and firefighters departed the scene at 5:33 a.m. County firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Winchester.
Scott said a damage estimate on belongings and the property was unavailable on Wednesday. The 3,293-square-foot home is valued at nearly $295,000, according to county property records. The total property value is $376,500. The home, built in 2002, is listed as being owned by Raymond A. Sommerfield and Stacey H. Sommerfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.