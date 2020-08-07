STEPHENS CITY — The Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company is getting $94,285 in federal funds for a new exhaust removal system at its fire station.
Such systems may reduce the risk of cancer among firefighters.
“For those not familiar, this system attaches to the exhaust of the apparatus and prevents, or greatly reduces, the exhaust gases and particles from escaping into the apparatus bays where it is deposited on surfaces and structural firefighting gear stored in lockers,” Stephens City Fire Chief Timothy Vaught said in statement to town officials. “Health studies have shown that this exposure over time contributes to the cancer rate in first responders. This system will aid us in the endeavor to lower first responder exposure to carcinogens.”
Vaught said planning has already begun on the installation of the new system at the station, which is located at 5346 Mulberry St.
U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced Wednesday that $1,787,477 in federal dollars had been awarded to six fire departments in Virginia through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, which supports local fire departments by providing funds for new equipment and training.
In addition to the Stephens City fire station, also receiving grants were:
Wintergreen Fire Department, $203,809
Warren County Fire and Rescue, $725,454
Fries Volunteer Fire Department, $34,077
Lynchburg Fire Department, $88,941
Richmond County Fire and Emergency Services, $640,909
Vaught explained Stephens City’s grant award was $99,000, with a small “matching” portion provided by the department estimated at $5,000, leaving the AFG-funded portion at almost $95,000.
Warren County Fire and Rescue Chief Richard Mabie told The Star in an email that the funds his department received will be used to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).
“We will purchase 114 SCBAs with cylinders and another 114 spare cylinders,” Mabie said. “All stations in the department will benefit with no financial assistance needed from them.”
