STEPHENS CITY — The family that founded what is now Stephens City will be recognized later this year when the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) installs a historic marker within the town limits.
The Stephens Family marker is one of 13 historic markers recently approved by the DHR to be put up in Virginia. The proposed location for the marker will be on Stephens Run Street, near the intersection with U.S. 11.
The Stone House Foundation applied to have the marker installed. Byron Smith, the foundation’s executive director, said the idea for the marker came from former Stephens City Town Manager Mike Kehoe.
The marker will give a summary of the Stephens family’s history. According to a news release from the DHR, Peter and Maria Stephens were German immigrants who settled in the Shenandoah Valley with their children in 1732. They came from Pennsylvania with a group led by Jost Hite to form the Opequon settlement, a set of dispersed homesteads in this region.
Archaeology reveals that the Stephens family’s house occupied a site Native Americans had once inhabited. Peter and Maria’s son Lewis — a land speculator, entrepreneur and militia officer — laid out a town that the General Assembly established as Stephensburgh in 1758. The town, later known as Newtown and then as Stephens City, was about a day’s wagon journey south of Winchester, setting a precedent for similarly spaced developments along the Great Valley Road.
Smith said the foundation is pleased with the proposed marker, as most people are unfamiliar with the town’s history. He said the marker will also benefit Peter Stephens’ descendants, who frequently visit the town and wonder where the family once lived.
According to Smith, the marker will likely be installed in November or December.
