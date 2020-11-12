STEPHENS CITY — Because many residents have faced financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic, Stephens City will stop disconnections for unpaid water and sewer bills during the holiday season.
Town Clerk Kelly Thatcher made the announcement after Town Council's meeting Tuesday night.
“Being so close to the holidays, we don’t want to do that to any of our citizens,” Thatcher said.
Town residents pay a $66.58 base rate for the first 3,000 gallons of service. For usage beyond that, residents pay $4.34 per 1,000 gallons for water and $10.02 per 1,000 gallons for sewer.
“We would much rather work with our residents. They are our neighbors after all,” Mayor Mike Diaz said.
Diaz said town residents are billed for water/sewer services every two months and that current bills are due Dec. 7. He said the town intends to resume cutoffs for unpaid bills after the next due date in February.
Also on Tuesday night:
- Council had a first and second reading to approve the use of federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding. The town received $356,138 to help cover expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- New Police Chief Bill Copp told council that he is interviewing candidates to join the town’s police department and that he may soon make an offer to one or two people. Currently, the police department consists of Copp and administrative assistant Evelyn Partlow. “Looking forward to having officers to work with,” Copp said.
