STEPHENS CITY — Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to hire Christiansburg-based firm Peed & Bortz LLC for $96,000 to evaluate the town’s sewer system and provide engineering services.
As part of a May settlement agreement with Frederick Water, Stephens City is supposed to invest $1 million over 10 years in the town’s wastewater system to fix issues with inflow and infiltration. Infiltration is when groundwater enters sanitary sewers through broken pipes or defective pipe joints. If the town fails to comply, it will lose its water and sewer discounts provided by Frederick Water
Vice Mayor Jason Nauman said Peed & Bortz’s evaluation will include videography of the sewer system and testing to find out where repairs need to be made. At the conclusion of the study, Peed & Bortz will analyze the data, develop recommendations for improvements and additional investigations, and develop a summary report. The firm’s work will be conducted between Sept. 1 and March 31.
The town’s wastewater capacity limit is 250,000 monthly average gallons per day. But based on available data, monthly wastewater flows from Stephens City exceeded the limit for two months in 2016, one month in 2017 and two months in 2018. The town has exceeded the limit in each of the first 10 months of fiscal 2019 — sometimes by a considerable margin.
Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence previously told The Star that Frederick Water gets so much wastewater discharge from Stephens City that it has overflowed Frederick Water’s sewer system.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office at 1033 Locust St. were Mayor Mike Diaz, Vice Mayor Jason Nauman and town council members Joseph Hollis, Regina Swygert-Smith, Steven Happek and Ron Bowers. Linden Fravel was absent.
