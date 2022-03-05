STEPHENS CITY — Town Council has lifted its COVID-19 masking requirements for those visiting the Town Office at 1033 Locust St.
In August, amid the rise of the delta variant, council voted 4-3 to implement various safety measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, including a mask requirement at the Town Office.
On Tuesday night, council voted unanimously to lift the mask mandate.
Mayor Mike Diaz, who made the motion, noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed its masking requirements and that COVID-19 cases are on the decline. But he still encouraged town residents to be safe.
“I just want to caution everybody that [COVID] is still out there,” Diaz said. “So just because we’re lifting mask requirements doesn’t mean that it’s not a good thing to do.”
Also at the meeting, council voted to:
Change the due date for taxes from July 5 and Dec. 5 to July 15 and Dec. 15.
Amend the town’s zoning code to outline how to regulate solar energy facilities within the town limits. The amendment says that all solar energy systems must conform to applicable industry standards, comply with federal and state laws and comply with town code requirements. It also says that all onsite power lines be placed underground unless crossing an existing and operational class 1 railroad. The facilities must also be designed to prevent solar radiation or glare from impacting neighboring properties, public roads or other areas accessible to the public.
Bar transfer of development rights (TDRs) within the town limits. A TDR program is a tool used to preserve rural land. It allows landowners to transfer their development rights to a developer or another party.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office were Mayor Mike Diaz and council members Linden Fravel, Ron Bowers, Mariah Smith, Tina Stevens and Regina Swygert-Smith.
