STEPHENS CITY — A town man is accused of drunken gunplay around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
Three witnesses said Julio Antonio Rivas-Castellon fired a shot from a .380 caliber, semi-automatic pistol in the basement of his home in the 100 block of Nellie Gray Court and a shot outside the home. That’s according to a criminal complaint written by Deputy James A. Bentley of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
”Julio was visibly intoxicated,” Bentley wrote. “Julio stated that he did not mean to shoot the gun and did not know it was loaded.”
Bentley said he observed a bullet hole in the basement wall. He wrote that witness David Miller said Rivas-Castellon was waving the pistol before pulling the trigger. In a portable breath test conducted at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, Rivas-Castellon had a blood alcohol content of 0.18, according to Bentley. The legal driving limit is 0.08.
Rivas-Castellon, 27, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. He is due to be arraigned in Frederick County General District Court at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 18.
