BURLINGTON, W.Va. — A 33-year-old Stephens City man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a Burlington, W.Va., man and woman, according to the Mineral County, W.Va., Sheriff’s Department and the Mineral Daily News-Tribune.
Jimmey Lee Lambert was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday in the 200 block of First Street in Shenandoah Junction in Jefferson County, W.Va., a Sheriff’s Department official said on Wednesday. He was wanted in connection with the Monday shooting deaths of Donald L. Rutter, 32, and Destiny C. Foster, 25.
Lambert will be arraigned in the Jefferson County, W.Va., court system, the Sheriff’s Department official said.
Burlington is about 60 miles northwest of Stephens City.
The incident occurred about 3 a.m. Monday at a home on Maple Hollow Lane off U.S. 50, the Mineral Daily News-Tribune reports.
Rutter was found dead in the residence. Foster later died at a hospital.
Deputies reportedly recovered six shotgun shells from the residence, the Mineral Daily News-Tribune reports.
No further details were available.
Lambert’s criminal history includes pleading guilty in 2011 for his role in attacking two Shenandoah University students at the basketball courts near Wilkins Lake in Winchester in 2010. He was sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea agreement. Two other men also pleaded guilty in connection with the beating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.