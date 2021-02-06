A Stephens City man faces charges following an early Sunday morning crash and pursuit by Front Royal police.
David Dietsch, 36, of Stephens City, was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers, a news release from Front Royal police states.
Dietsch is charged with hit and run of attended property, felony eluding, driving with a revoked license, driving under the influence as a second offense in 10 years, and possession of a schedule I/II narcotic.
Police had pursued Dietsch around 3:23 a.m. Sunday after they were alerted that a Ford F-150 had been involved in a crash on the South Fork bridge.
The release states that Dietsch crashed his truck into the back of a car that had broken down on the southbound lane of the bridge. The driver, Lindsey Weidenbach, told police she had put her hazard flashers on and moved her car off the road as far right as possible. Colton Smallwood was looking under the hood of the vehicle when the truck crashed into it. Weidenbach said the truck reversed and drove away, the release states.
Weidenbach and Smallwood sought treatment at Warren Memorial Hospital. A passenger in Weidenbach’s car, Ciera Williams was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Warren County Fire and Rescue responded to the crash.
The release states that Officer Tyler Smith saw the Ford F-150 heading south on Commerce Avenue. When he tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver accelerated and turned west onto Stonewall Drive, and then south onto Blue Ridge Avenue, where the vehicle struck a curb before stopping in the 200 block of that road.
Dietsch, who is being held without bond at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail, is scheduled to appear in Warren County General District Court at 1:45 p.m. July 6.
