WINCHESTER — Jonathan Derek Riley said he knows child pornography possession is wrong, and the year he served in a Loudoun County jail for it beginning in 2018 changed him.
On Friday, the 45-year-old Stephens City man was in Frederick County Circuit Court trying to avoid additional jail time on a single child pornography charge related to the Loudoun County investigation.
“I know this was a horrible case. I’m disgusted with it as anyone in this court,” Riley told Judge Alexander R. Iden. “I am disgusted with myself.”
Riley testified he had a pornography addiction that began at 12 years old, a year after being molested by a neighborhood boy. In his 20s, Riley — a former DJ and producer at WINC radio in Winchester in the 1990s — became an alcoholic. He said the alcohol made him angry and fueled his pornography addiction.
Nonetheless, Riley managed to have a 19-year federal government career and worked as a program specialist with the Federal Emergency Management Agency at the Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center in Loudoun County. But in 2016, he was investigated for having child porn on his work computer. A year later, child porn was found on his personal computer after police searched his home in Stephens City.
Riley said the arrest cost him his marriage, his career and his reputation, but it saved his life by causing him to stop drinking. He is now active in Alcoholics Anonymous, and two letters from AA sponsors were submitted to Iden saying Riley has made significant progress. A letter was also submitted on his behalf by a therapist treating him for his pornography addiction.
While imprisoned in Loudoun County, Riley said he helped run meetings in his jail pod for alcoholics and drug users. He said jail isn’t like what’s shown on television and he met a lot of good people there.
“Addicts are not bad people. They’re sick,” Riley said. “I know they’re hurting. They don’t need to be in jail. They need to be helped.”
Defense attorney Caleb A. Kershner said the images on Riley’s work computer were the same ones on his personal computer. While it is legal to charge Riley in both counties, Kershner said it was essentially punishing him for the same crime.
State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of 17 months, a midpoint of two years and six months and a maximum of three years and 11 months. In a pre-sentencing agreement, Riley’s Frederick County punishment was capped at 19 months with a year of it running consecutively with the Loudoun County sentence. That meant he faced a maximum of seven months in jail.
But Kershner, an attorney since 2006, said there had never been a case in his career more worthy of sentencing below the guidelines. He noted the Loudoun County guidelines had recommend no jail time, but the judge chose to deviate from them even though Riley had no criminal record,
“It makes no sense to put him back in jail,” Kershner said. “All this is is pure punishment.”
Although Riley was accused of viewing child porn, not molesting children, Marie E. Acosta, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Frederick County, told Iden that demand for the images fuels exploitation of children. Acosta said she understood how destructive alcoholism can be, but it couldn’t be used as a defense by Riley. “His actions are his own and he bears responsibility for them,” she said.
Iden agreed. He sentenced Riley to five years with all but 19 months suspended, but ruled that Riley will only serve up to five months in jail. Iden said he believed that Riley’s rehabilitation efforts were sincere, but there must be punishment to deter child porn viewing. “It is something that happens in the privacy of one’s home, but it is the exploitation of children around the world,” he said.
Riley’s sentence includes having to register as a sex offender for life, but he said that label shouldn’t define him.
“I want my life to mean something and at the end of the day. I am more than just a sex offender,” he said. “I want to give back instead of taking. And from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.