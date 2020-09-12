WINCHESTER — A Stephens City man apologized in Frederick County Circuit Court on Friday before being sentenced for child pornography possession.
Rolando Antonio Reyes, who will serve up to four years, said his life was “spiraling out of control” due to an online addiction. He said he feels particularly bad for his children.
“My whole mission has been to be a good father to them,” he told Judge Alexander R. Iden. “I dropped the ball, but I will pick it up.”
Reyes pleaded guilty to child pornography possession and six counts of the second or subsequent offense of child pornography possession. He was sentenced to 20 years with 16 years suspended.
State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of two years and six months, a midpoint of six years and two months and a high end of eight years and five months. Upon release, Reyes, 37, will be on 10 years of supervised probation. He is forbidden from being around minors other than his children and must register as a sex offender for life.
The investigation stemmed from 13 files depicting child porn being downloaded on Aug. 8 of last year, according to a search warrant affidavit. The files were traced back to Reyes’ IP address after an algorithm alerted the National Center on Missing and Exploited Children. The information was passed on to an investigator with the Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
A phone containing the porn was seized during a search of Reyes’ home in the first block of Spotswood Court on Dec. 20. Heather D. Enloe, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge Alexander R. Iden that Reyes admitted he knew there were images of child porn on the phone and he waited about a week before deleting them.
Attorney Jonathan L. Silvester said after the sentencing that Reyes had no prior criminal record. He said Reyes’ internet addiction was compounded by post-traumatic stress disorder from serving in the Afghanistan War and seeing fellow soldiers die. Nonetheless, Silvester said his client isn’t making excuses for his actions.
“He’s accepted responsibility,” Silvester said. “He knows he was wrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.